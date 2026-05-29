We're Back! CPL Quarter-Season Grades: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







The CPL Newsroom pres. by Volkswagen returns, just in time for Charlie and Mitchell to hand out some quarter-season grades after Matchweek 7.

They break down each team's opening stretch, and chat coaching changes at Pacific FC and Atlético Ottawa. -- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 29, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Jacob Cabral to Short-Term Replacement Contract - Inter Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.