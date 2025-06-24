Weekly Preview: Where Each Team Stands Near Season's Halfway Point

June 24, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Through seven weeks of CEBL action and with seven more to go, now seems like the ideal time to reset where things are at as the 2025 campaign nears the halfway mark.

Here's where each team sits, ranked by record:

Calgary Surge (8-3, first in West)

Next three games: Thursday at SSK, July 3 at BHB, July 6 at EDM

The Surge may just be the title favourites after beating the reigning Western Conference champion Vancouver Bandits for a second time last week. Led by newcomer Greg Brown III and veteran Sean Miller-Moore, the Surge have warped into a force in the first year under former NBA head coach Kaleb Canales. Despite sitting second leaguewide in offence, Calgary has made just 30.2 per cent of its three-pointers, showing they still have room to grow. That's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Vancouver Bandits (8-3, second in West)

Next three games: Saturday vs. SSK, July 1 vs. SSS, July 6 vs. BHB

For the first time all season, Vancouver has lost consecutive games, falling to Winnipeg and Calgary. But count the Bandits out at your own peril - Kyle Julius's squad leads the league in points scored and points allowed per game, and it's outscored its opponents by a whopping 136 points through 11 games. When the Bandits win, they win big. And, powered by a three-headed monster in Mitch Creek (23.7 points per game), Tyrese Samuel (10.5 rebounds per game) and Shamar Givance (6.3 assists per game), they win a lot, too.

Niagara River Lions (7-4, first in East)

Next three games: Sunday at BHB, July 4 vs. WPG, July 6 at MTL

The reigning champs may find themselves in a tier below the two Western powers, having shown flashes of last season's brilliance while battling some inconsistency. Yet there's reason to believe Niagara is just rounding into form with the recent return of point guard Jahvon Blair. Khalil Ahmad, as usual, has been Niagara's Lion King, averaging 23 points per contest.

Montreal Alliance (5-4, second in East)

Next three games: Saturday at OTT, July 1 at EDM, July 3 at SSK

Hold on tight if you want to follow the Alliance. A revamped Montreal squad burst out of the gates with four straight wins, only to lose their next four and fall back to .500. But Quebec's team righted the ship against Saskatchewan in its last game and point guard Tavian Dunn-Martin continues to be one of the most fun players to watch in the league.

Scarborough Shooting Stars (6-5, third in East)

Next three games: Friday at WPG, Sunday at EDM, July 1 at VAN

Another team that started strong, Scarborough is just 3-5 since its 3-0 start. But the Shooting Stars are feeling good at the moment following a 32-point drubbing of the River Lions on Saturday without leading scorer Donovan Williams (25.5 points per game). In his absence, Scarborough touted a balanced attack - and if it meets Niagara come playoff time, it should have the edge in confidence.

Edmonton Stingers (6-6, third in West)

Next three games: Sunday vs. SSS, July 1 vs. MTL, July 6 vs. Calgary

The Stingers may just be rounding into form, having won four of their past five and snapping Winnipeg's four-game win streak along the way. Sean East II has been a revelation at point guard, averaging 23.5 points per game on 50 per cent shooting from beyond the arc, while CEBL vet Scottie Lindsey and big man Keon Ambrose-Hylton have provided the secondary boost.

Winnipeg Sea Bears (5-6, fourth in West)

Next three games: Friday vs. SSS, July 1 at OTT, July 4 at NRL

It turns out that Jalen Harris and Simi Shittu are pretty good ballers. The duo sparked a Sea Bears turnaround upon joining the Manitoba team a couple weeks ago, leading Winnipeg to a four-game win streak that fell one shy of setting a franchise record. Shittu is averaging a massive 23.5-point, 10.5-rebound double-double in four games, while Harris continues to be a scoring threat all over the court.

Ottawa BlackJacks (4-6, fourth in East)

Next three games: Saturday vs. MTL, July 1 vs. WPG, July 5 at SSK

The real BlackJacks have just stood up. Ottawa welcomed Zane Waterman and Keevan Veinot into the fold over the past three games, juicing a lineup that had scuffled in the early part of the season. The new blood has done wonders in the nation's capital with two straight wins, and Saturday's game against the Alliance should be another good test.

Brampton Honey Badgers (3-8, fifth in East)

Next three games: Sunday vs. NRL, July 3 vs. CGY, July 6 at VAN

Those Honey Badgers are scrappy. With two straight wins before Sunday's loss to Ottawa, Brampton showed it wouldn't just accept its spot in the Eastern Conference basement, and now sits just 1.5 games back of the BlackJacks for a playoff spot. It's still an uphill battle for Sheldon Cassimy's troops, but leading scorer Quinndary Weatherspoon (17.8 points, 5.8 assists) has shown he is up for the challenge.

Saskatchewan Rattlers (2-9, fifth in West)

Next three games: Thursday vs. CGY, Saturday at VAN, July 3 vs. MTL

The Rattlers will need a swift turnaround if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive in a punishing Western Conference where they already trail fourth-place Winnipeg by three games. Oddly, Saskatchewan's two wins are against Calgary and Niagara, and its past two losses have come by a combined six points. It doesn't get any easier from here, though, with the Surge and Bandits up next.

Weekly schedule (Six games)

Game #56 -- Thursday, June 26 - CGY at SSK - 7:30 p.m. CST/MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #57 - Friday, June 27 - SSS at WPG - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (TSN, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #58 - Saturday, June 28 - MTL at OTT - 3 p.m. ET - The Arena at TD Place (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #59 - Saturday, June 28 - SSK at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. CST / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #60 - Sunday, June 29 - NRL at BHB - 2 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #61 - Sunday, June 29 - SSS at EDM - 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.