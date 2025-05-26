Weekly Preview: Undefeated Bandits Aim to Keep Rolling with Three-Game Week, and School Days in Scarborough

May 26, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Three dominant wins. Two franchise records. A point differential of plus-107.

It's safe to say the Vancouver Bandits are firing on all cylinders right now - and even that might be underselling things.

"It's a bunch of very, very talented, unselfish selfish individuals at the right time," Bandits star Mitch Creek said. "There is no secret sauce apart from doing it the right way and treating players with respect."

Creek is one of three Bandits averaging over 20 points per game at 23.7, along with Canadian big man Tyrese Samuel (24.3) and American sharpshooter Kyle Mangas (21).

Vancouver as a team is averaging 107.7 points per game - over 10 points more than the second-place team that's played multiple games to date.

But Vancouver will face its biggest test this week with three games in five days as it hits the road to face the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Wednesday and Edmonton Stingers on Friday before returning home to greet the Calgary Surge on Sunday.

One of the emerging challenges of the CEBL's expanded schedule this season will be managing that workload - especially as players come and go.

Julius said his team is prepared for whatever comes its way.

"You might beat a team by 20 one night and then you go play them five days later and their starting lineup is different. ... I just think day by day, possession by possession, that's the best way to go about it," he said.

And the Bandits' slate of opponents are no slouches themselves.

At 1-2, Winnipeg hasn't had an ideal start to the season - and may be extra hungry to protect its homecourt as it looks to shake off a beatdown by the Surge on Sunday.

Another angry opponent in Edmonton will surely enter the Friday matchup with a chip on its shoulder following a 30-point drubbing in Vancouver on Saturday. The Stingers (1-3) kept things close through one quarter, but ultimately could not keep up with the Bandits' offensive onslaught.

Still, the Stingers' three other games have all ended within three points, and league rookie Sean East II has combined with ex-Sea Bear Scottie Lindsey to lead a strong offensive attack.

Calgary, in the early going, appears to be the Bandits' biggest threat in the West. The Surge (3-1) just won back-to-back games against the Sea Bears, and their only loss of the season came by just four against the defending champion Niagara River Lions.

Surge guard Jameer Nelson Jr., meanwhile, is looking like one of the season's early breakout stars.

But the story of the young season is Vancouver.

Through three games, the Bandits have been unbeatable. But after three more this week, we'll know a lot more about them.

School days in Scarborough

The Shooting Stars were the last team to debut when they opened their season with a 90-76 win over the Brampton Honey Badgers on Sunday.

Now, they return home for a pair of games that promise to be electric.

The Shooting Stars begin their Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre slate with two school day games this week on Tuesday against the Ottawa BlackJacks and Thursday against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Both games begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Scarborough featured a balanced offensive attack in its opener with five players in double digits, led by Donovan Williams with 19. G Leaguer Yuri Collins put up 13 points and six assists in his CEBL debut.

Head coach Mike DeGiorgio also saw former Honey Badger David Walker add 10 points off the bench as he attempts to lead the Shooting Stars to their second title in franchise history.

Ottawa (1-1) comes in looking to move above .500, while Saskatchewan (0-3) is still looking for its first victory of the season.

Weekly schedule (nine games)

Game #16 - Tuesday, May 27 - OTT at SSS - 11 a.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #17 - Wednesday, May 28 - VAN at WPG - 7 p.m. CDT / 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #18 - Wednesday, May 28 - BHB at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #19 - Thursday, May 29 - SSK at SSS - 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CST - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #20 - Thursday, May 29 - BHB at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #21 - Friday, May 30 - SSK at NRL - 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CST - Meridian Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #22 - Friday, May 30 - VAN at EDM - 7 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET - Edmonton EXPO Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #23 - Saturday, May 31 - OTT at WPG - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #24 - Sunday, June 1 - CGY at VAN - 5 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (Game+ CEBL+, TSN+)

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.