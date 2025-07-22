Weekly Preview: Playoff Races Heat up in Quadruple-Header Friday, Plus Numbers You Should Know

The finish line is in sight - but there is still plenty of race left to be run for teams across the league.

Whether it's to win the conference, earn a home playoff game or simply just get into the dance, much is still to be determined with three weeks remaining on the season.

Up first this week, the Ottawa BlackJacks can punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win over rival Montréal Alliance on Wednesday. They would become the second team to clinch in the East, joining the first-place Niagara River Lions.

The picture could become even clearer on Friday, when eight of the league's 10 teams suit up for a quadruple-header.

Riding a five-game winning streak, the River Lions can continue inching closer to an automatic berth into Championship Weekend with a win over the Alliance to tip things off.

The defending champions appear to have hit their groove, while their Quebec counterparts have lost four straight, sinking to 6-10 overall and 2-10 since a fiery 4-0 start.

Montréal's travails have left last-place Brampton some semblance of hope - and the Honey Badgers will meet their provincial rival Scarborough Shooting Stars in Game 2.

With a win, Scarborough can clinch a playoff spot as well, and while a recent loss left it four back of Niagara, it could still catch the River Lions atop the conference. It's imperative for the Shooting Stars to take care of business against a last-place team - but you can bet Sheldon Cassimy's Honey Badgers will come out desperately.

Moving west, the Edmonton Stingers recently saw their rollicking seven-game winning streak get halted by the first-place Vancouver Bandits.

The Stingers' response on the road in Winnipeg in Game 3 - where they hope to return in about one month's time - should be fascinating.

Edmonton also must contend with a strong Calgary team for home-court advantage in the play-in game, where a Battle of Alberta seems like a near-lock. Given the nature of that rivalry, the location will be huge.

Winnipeg will counter with a new addition in Canadian centre Jordy Tshimanga, and a mandate to show the rest of the league that it is a force to be reckoned with come Championship Weekend.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, Calgary faces Vancouver as it looks to strengthen its grip on second place. The Bandits have lost just four times all season - and two of those came against the Surge.

Calgary clearly has the upper hand and can assert its dominance - leaving a speck of doubt in Vancouver's mind should they meet in the playoffs - if it picks up another win.

Yet the Bandits are rolling, having won four straight despite key Summer League losses. Vancouver, like Niagara in the East, is closing in on that No. 1 seed.

Safe to say there is plenty on the line as coast-to-coast CEBL action is in full flight Friday.

Record breakers

Some numbers you should know...

6 - the River Lions' next win would be its sixth straight, matching a franchise record.

17 - the Bandits have made 17 three-pointers in each of their last two games; their franchise record is 18.

131 - Saskatchewan's Nate Pierre-Louis already has the single-season assists mark.

544 - Teddy Allen's single-season points record is in jeopardy of being shattered by Edmonton's Sean East II, who averages 23.5 per game on the season but needs just 20 per game over the last six to take over the mark.

1,509 - Cat Barber became the second player in league history on Sunday to eclipse the 1,500-point barrier for his career, including playoffs, joining Niagara's Ahmed Hill in the exclusive club. River Lions guard Khalil Ahmad, who sits at 1,347, could be the next player to join the list.

Weekly schedule (Nine games)

Game #89 -- Wednesday, July 23 - OTT at MTL - 7:30 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (RDS, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #90 - Friday, July 25 - MTL at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (TSN, RDS, CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #91 - Friday, July 25 - SSS at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #92 - Friday, July 25 - EDM at WPG - 7:30 p.m. CDT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 8:30 p.m. ET - Canada Life Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #93 - Friday, July 25 - VAN at CGY - 8 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #94 - Saturday, July 26 - SSK at OTT - 2 p.m. ET / noon CST - The Arena at TD Place (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #95 - Sunday, July 27 - NRL at BHB - 2 p.m. ET - CAA Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #96 - Sunday, July 27 - SSS at MTL - 3 p.m. ET - Verdun Auditorium (CEBL+, TSN+, RDS.ca, NLSE)

Game #97 - Sunday, July 27 - WPG at CGY - 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CDT / 4 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

