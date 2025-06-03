Weekly Preview: Action-Packed Week Features First Five-Game Night in League History

June 3, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







For the first time ever, all 10 CEBL teams will be in action on Friday.

It promises to be a jam-packed day of basketball, filled with tense Target Score Time moments, rousing individual performances and much more.

And it will definitely be a lot of basketball. So, to get you prepped for five-plus consecutive hours of CEBL action, here's a brief look at every game on Friday:

Scarborough Shooting Stars (3-0) at Niagara River Lions (3-2) - 7 p.m. ET, CEBL+, TSN+

It's early days still, but these could well be the two teams to beat in the Eastern Conference.

After debuting last this season, the Shooting Stars have soared to three straight wins, beating Brampton, Ottawa and Saskatchewan.

Donovan Williams leads all players who have played in multiple contests with 25.3 points per game in his second season with Scarborough, and the 2023 champs seem to be a force to be reckoned with.

But the River Lions will present their biggest test yet. Champions last year, Niagara has won three of five despite some shaky moments and just reintroduced Finals MVP Khalil Ahmad to its lineup. Ahmad promptly scored 36 points in a loss to Saskatchewan, moving within two points of 1,000 for his CEBL career.

It may still be the first quarter of the season, but it's not too soon to say this game could have playoff implications.

Winnipeg Sea Bears (1-4) at Brampton Honey Badgers (0-5) - 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CDT, Game+, CEBL+, TSN+

On the other hand, it could be getting late early for whoever loses this game between the Sea Bears and Honey Badgers.

In Year 2 under head coach Sheldon Cassimy, Brampton has once again struggled - but in its latest loss against Calgary there were signs of life. Namely, the duo of Quinndary Weatherspoon and Koby McEwen should round into form sooner than later, especially as the latter rebounds from a slow shooting start.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is struggling in the spot that Montreal did last season, knowing it has its spot at Championship Weekend locked up as host.

Former Shooting Star Tevian Jones has brought the offence at 21.8 points per game, but Winnipeg - which sits only above Brampton in points per game - will need more soon.

Edmonton Stingers (2-4) at Montreal Alliance (1-0) - 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT, CEBL+, TSN+, RDS.ca

It's the ultimate test of rest vs. rust, with Edmonton having played a league-high six games and Montreal just one.

The Stingers have been led by rookie Sean East II, who's exploded onto the scene with 24.2 points per game. But Edmonton has struggled getting stops, allowing the third-most points per game.

It's hard to know what to expect from Montreal - especially after an off-season makeover that left veteran Alain Louis as one of few holdovers.

But the Alliance might have something to say about the race at the top of the East. They crushed Brampton in their one game and led Ottawa 52-29 at halftime of the CEBL Summer Classic when the outdoor game was deemed a 'no contest' due to unsafe floor conditions.

They will also open the week travelling to Brampton for its school day game on Wednesday in the lone CEBL matchup before Friday's 10-team showcase. Stay tuned.

Saskatchewan Rattlers (1-4) at Calgary Surge (5-1) - 7:30 p.m. MT/CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - CEBL+, TSN+

Both teams enter this game coming off upset wins.

The Rattlers ended the River Lions' 15-game home winning streak (regular season) for their first victory of the season in a wacky Target Score Time finish that featured a little bit of everything.

Ultimately, though, the plucky Saskatchewan side was able to pull it out. Now, it'll try to maintain that momentum against one of the top West teams in Calgary.

The Surge just handed the Vancouver Bandits, who seemed untouchable through five games, their first loss in convincing 95-80 fashion.

Calgary seems to have found a solid offensive mix with returnee Sean Miller-Moore - who just crossed the 1,000-point barrier, including playoffs, for his career - alongside rookies Jameer Nelson Jr. and Greg Brown III.

Ottawa BlackJacks (2-2) at Vancouver Bandits (5-1) - 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, CEBL+, TSN+

The air of invincibility around the Bandits was pierced by Calgary - the question now is how Vancouver will respond.

All the pieces remain there from head coach Kyle Julius to star forward Mitch Creek and sharpshooter Kyle Mangas, and a bounce-back might just be what the doctor ordered.

But while Vancouver's offence has been its strength, it'll need to lean on defence a little more as the season continues.

Meanwhile, the BlackJacks have treaded water as the lone .500 team in the league - likely a good result as they await the likes of Zane Waterman, Keevan Veinot and Tevin Brown.

In their absence, veteran Deng Adel has picked up the slack with 21.5 points per game.

Weekly schedule (11 games)

Game #25 - Wednesday, June 4 - MTL at BHB - 11 a.m. ET - CAA Centre Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #26 - Friday, June 6 - SSS at NRL - 7 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #27 - Friday, June 6 - WPG at BHB - 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CDT - CAA Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #28 - Friday, June 6 - EDM at MTL - 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT - Verdun Auditorium (CEBL+, TSN+, RDS.ca)

Game #29 - Friday, June 6 - SSK at CGY - 7:30 p.m. MT/CST / 9:30 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #30 - Friday, June 6 - OTT at VAN - 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET - Langley Events Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #31 - Saturday, June 7 - WPG at SSS - 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CDT - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (Game+, CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #32 - Sunday, June 8 - BHB at NRL - 3 p.m. ET - Meridian Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #33 - Sunday, June 8 - OTT at CGY - 2 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. ET - WinSport Event Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

Game #34 - Sunday, June 8 - VAN at SSK - 4 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET - SaskTel Centre (CEBL+, TSN+, NLSE)

Game #35 - Monday, June 9 - MTL at SSS - 7:30 p.m. ET - Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (CEBL+, TSN+)

For the full 2025 CEBL schedule, please visit cebl.ca/games.







