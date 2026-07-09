Week Six PLL Power Rankings

Published on July 9, 2026 under Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







Here's where each team stands heading into Week 7 in Chicago.

#1 Denver Outlaws

Last Week: #6

DEN vs BOS | 7/11 2 PM ET

There's a reason Denver leads the league in transition goals. Logan McNaney's clean saves are fueling fast breaks that Kavanagh, Bernhardt, O'Neill, and Wisnauskas are cashing in on. Their 13-7 win over Maryland was a perfect example of this team's potential.

#2 California Redwoods

Last Week: #4

PHI vs CAL | 7/10 6:30 PM ET

After a breakout 2025, the Redwoods are proving they belong among the league's best. They lead the league in shots per game, with Chris Kavanagh and Dylan Molloy creating matchup problems all over the field.

#3 Maryland Whipsnakes

Last Week: #2

MDW vs CAR | 7/11 9:30 PM ET

An off night against Denver dropped Maryland's shooting percentage, but they are still the league's most accurate offense, and rookie Joey Spallina continues to build his confidence.

#4 Philadelphia Waterdogs

Last Week: #3

PHI vs CAL | 7/10 6:30 PM ET

Growing pains are real for this offense. CJ Kirst and Michael Sowers need to keep dominating touches and shots for Philly to be a top contender. The second half of their win over Utah showed they're slowly figuring it out.

#5 Carolina Chaos

Last Week: #1

MDW vs CAR | 7/11 9:30 PM ET

Carolina's young guns keep producing, and Blaze Riorden always finds another gear late in the season. One thing holds this offense back: a league-low assist rate. More two-man action could unlock easier looks down the stretch.

#6 New York Atlas

Last Week: #5

UTA vs NYA | 7/10 9 PM ET

With no Jeff Teat this season, all eyes are on Connor Shellenberger. The Atlas's ability to set picks and free him up for shots will determine how far this offense can go.

#7 Boston Cannons

Last Week: #8

DEN vs BOS | 7/11 2 PM ET

Don't count the Cannons out. Their win over California showed what this team looks like when everything clicks. Colin Kirst in net, Brian Kelly at attack, and contributions up and down the roster. The challenge now: doing it again.

#8 Utah Archers

Last Week: #7

UTA vs NYA | 7/10 9 PM ET

Utah's defense remains strong behind Brett Dobson, but the offense is still finding its footing in a post-championship rebuild. Ryan Stines and Sam King look like the future of this attack.

Week 7 starts Friday at 6:30 PM ET on the ESPN App.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 9, 2026

Week Six PLL Power Rankings - PLL

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