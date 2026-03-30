Week 4 Goal of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







A busy week across USL League One gave us some spectacular finishes and some historic tallies as two clubs earned their first wins in the league. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Wednesday, April 1, at midnight ET.







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