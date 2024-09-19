VW Gamechangers: Meet Matt
September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Meet Matt, the founder of "Soccability," which has provided Canadians of all-abilities with barrier-free access to tailored soccer programming, like the Blind Soccer Ontario program, since 2014.
Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program!
