Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

VW Gamechangers: Meet Matt

September 19, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Meet Matt, the founder of "Soccability," which has provided Canadians of all-abilities with barrier-free access to tailored soccer programming, like the Blind Soccer Ontario program, since 2014.

Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program!

#VWGameChangers

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from September 19, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central