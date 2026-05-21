VW Game Changers 2026: Nominations Now Open!

Published on May 21, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







Now Taking Nominations!

@vwcanada Game Changers celebrates people changing the game before the game begins.

We're talking about the coaches who stay late, the parents managing the carpool schedule, and the volunteers who ensure the field is ready every single weekend. But to celebrate them, we need to find them first.

Know a Game Changer? Nominate them today at https://vwgamechangers.ca/

#VWGameChangers Presented by @CanadaSoccerTV | #CPLSoccer --







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 21, 2026

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