Volleyball Leagues Announce Historic Plan: The New Mlv

August 5, 2025







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich./SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In a landmark move for the sport, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Major League Volleyball have announced plans for a single, united league poised to elevate professional women's volleyball in the United States. The unified league will be branded as MLV.

This is an exciting moment for professional women's volleyball. The unification and modernization of the business model brings in new team owners, league governance, ownership standards and an innovative approach to off-court player opportunities and fan engagement.

MLV will be the longest running professional women's volleyball league and the only one operating with independently owned teams in-market, alongside a league structure built to resemble those at the pinnacle of sports. It will build on its first two successful seasons, which saw outstanding digital engagement, with more than 80 million social impressions, nearly one million total engagements and over 250,000 social followers. In addition, attendance has reached more than 750,000 over the first two campaigns, with 45 nationally-televised matches - including an inaugural All-Star Match that drew a peak viewership of 445,000 on CBS network television.

Scheduled to begin play in January 2026, MLV is an evolution of PVF and the upcoming campaign will be recorded as the league's third season. This new structure and brand have been established to provide a centralized, elite platform for the sport - delivering world class competition, scalable infrastructure, national media exposure, and commercial sustainability. It represents a definitive step forward for women's pro volleyball, with the goal of elevating the sport to its rightful place among America's major leagues.

MLV will feature the following team lineup for 2026 - Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego. In 2027, the league is currently slated to expand with two more franchises with the addition of teams in Washington DC and Northern California, who will use '26 to introduce fans to the league in advance of their inaugural seasons. The Northern California team is majority owned by entrepreneur Vivek Ranadivé and DC is owned by the controlling partners of D.C. United.

The 2026 season will commence later this week, with the opening of the free agency signing period on Thursday, August 7 at 5 pm ET. At that time, teams will begin to construct their rosters in the hopes of capturing the MLV Championship. The league has several exciting subsequent announcements planned in the future, including season schedules, team ownership, special events and more.

BofA Securities acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Pro Volleyball Federation.

Dan DeVos, CEO/Owner, Grand Rapids Rise: "This is a major step in the evolution of pro women's volleyball here in the United States. Our love and dedication for this sport has been our foundation, and this next phase will be represented by a unified, professionally governed league with the scale and operational strength to match the ambitions of the sport. We're delighted for what's to come."

Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO: "To see the sport continue to grow with the consolidation of these teams and their leaders elevates the excitement level to new heights. Our belief in the team-ownership model that we played under for the first two seasons is stronger than ever and will showcase the sport at a greater level throughout the nation."

Vivek Ranadivé, Owner, Northern California MLV Team: "I'm incredibly excited to bring MLV to Northern California. Women's volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with fan interest and viewership at an all-time high. We have a unique opportunity to build something special, elevate these phenomenal athletes, and create unforgettable fan experiences."

Benjamin Priest, Governing Co-Owner of Omaha Supernovas: "Bringing together a group of powerful visionaries and busine ss leaders is no simple task - and for pro women's volleyball this is a great example of collective bigger picture thinking. Beyond excited for what is to come."







