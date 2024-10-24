Vancouver Bandits Named 2024 Community Champion

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Thursday the Vancouver Bandits have been named the 2024 CEBL Community Champion, earning their second Business Award this year after securing the Digital Excellence Award on Tuesday.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD

Awarded to the franchise that has demonstrated a dedication to and understanding of local communities through notable, creative, and sustainable outreach that prioritize the CEBL values of innovation, inclusion, diversity, and meaningful experiences for fans and others.

2024 Winner: Vancouver Bandits

In 2024, the Vancouver Bandits implemented and refined numerous community programs and initiatives that have made and continue to make a significant impact, none more notable than the club's special edition jersey launch featuring iconic imagery of Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope. Proceeds from all jersey sales are donated to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research across Canada.

The Bandits also launched the "Inspiring Bandits Award," a community-driven program that provides a scholarship and ongoing mentorship to graduating high school girls and boys student-athletes competing at the BC School Sports Basketball Provincial Championships, and facilitated more than 50 middle or secondary school visits featuring free instructional training from Bandits head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius, often with both the boys' and girls' basketball teams.

In addition, the club helped refurbish the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre court in honour of RCMP Constable Rick O'Brien, hosted their third annual BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre, held three cultural heritage theme games (Filipino Heritage Game, South Asian Heritage Game, Indigenous Celebration Game) all ranked in top five of highest attended Bandits games in 2024, and became the first CEBL team to launch a South Asian Heritage jersey.

The 2024 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive level (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Tuesday, October 22 - Vancouver Bandits

Community Champion - Thursday, October 24 - Vancouver Bandits

Executive of the Year - Tuesday, October 29 - TBA

Franchise of the Year - Wednesday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by different variations of groups comprised of league and team executives, including but not limited to the CEBL's Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer, and all 10 team presidents.

