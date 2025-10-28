Vancouver Bandits Earn Community Champion Award for Second Straight Year

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the Vancouver Bandits have been named the 2025 CEBL Community Champion, earning the honour for a second consecutive season. The Community Champion Award is the second of four 2025 CEBL Business Awards to be presented this week.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION AWARD

Awarded to the franchise that has demonstrated a dedication to and understanding of local communities through notable, creative, and sustainable outreach that prioritize the CEBL values of innovation, inclusion, diversity, and meaningful experiences for fans and others.

2025 Winner: Vancouver Bandits

In 2025, the Vancouver Bandits expanded their community reach through the launch of the Bandits Community Foundation, a charitable organization overseeing programs such as the Community Champion Initiative, Indigenous Basketball Collective, First Buckets, Secondary Buckets, and Inspiring Bandits Scholarship.

The club also became the first CEBL team to unveil a Filipino Heritage jersey and logo, with proceeds benefiting United Way BC and the Canadian Red Cross to support those affected by events following the Vancouver Lapu-Lapu Day Festival.

Continuing their commitment to the Terry Fox Foundation, the Bandits signed a multi-year partnership supporting Canadian cancer research, including the return of their Terry Fox tribute jerseys.

Community engagement remained a cornerstone of the Bandits' efforts this year, with additional highlights including:

Hosting the fourth annual BC Basketball Festival at Langley Events Centre

Awarding six scholarships through the Inspiring Bandits program at the BC High School Basketball Championships

Delivering 77 on-court sessions and 12 free coaching clinics through Secondary Buckets, led by Bandits head coach Kyle Julius

Delivered seven coaches clinics, youth camps and officiating clinics for Indigenous youth across British Columbia

Refurbishing Grays Park in South Vancouver through the Court Projects initiative

Hosting three cultural heritage theme games (Filipino Heritage, South Asian Heritage, and Indigenous Celebration), each ranking among the club's top five attended home games in 2025

The Bandits also launched a successful bid to host the 2026 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament, one of the largest youth basketball events in Canada, in partnership with Kwantlen First Nation and Vancity Nation youth basketball.

The 2025 Community Champion Award recognizes the Vancouver Bandits' sustained leadership and impact across British Columbia, reflecting their ongoing commitment to community, inclusion, and excellence in basketball.

The 2025 CEBL Business Awards consist of four awards, given in recognition of accomplishments at both the team and executive levels (Award - Announcement Date - Winner):

Digital Excellence Award - Monday, October 27 - Calgary Surge

ðź-Community Champion - Tuesday, October 28 - Vancouver Bandits

Executive of the Year - Wednesday, October 29 - TBA

Franchise of the Year - Thursday, October 30 - TBA

Award winners were voted on by various groups comprised of league and team executives, including, but not limited to, members of the CEBL's Leadership Team and all 10 team presidents.







