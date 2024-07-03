USL Super League and SELECT Sport Unveil Official Match Ball for 2024/25 Inaugural Season

July 3, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) News Release









USL Super League official match ball

() USL Super League official match ball()

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Super League and SELECT Sport are thrilled to officially unveil the 2024 Official Match Ball for the league's inaugural season, which kicks off August 17.

To celebrate the league's launch, the Brillant Super USL v24 features a custom design that integrates the Super League's vibrant color palette and expresses the energy and excitement for the newest Division One professional women's league in the United States. The design also includes a special "INAUGURAL SEASON" stamp to commemorate the landmark first season.

"With preseason kicking off this week, we are excited to see our inaugural season ball start rolling out onto fields across our league," said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. "SELECT has captured the bright essence and passion of the USL Super League, and we are excited to see it in action come August 17."

Each 2024/25 USL Super League match ball is made from partly recycled materials, an initiative that other USL leagues have implemented this season. In total, this ecofriendly initiative will see SELECT utilize the equivalent of 11,500 recycled plastic bottles in its manufacturing process.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.