UPSHOT League Unveils First Premier Players Ahead of Inaugural Season - Final Rosters Announced May 8
Published on April 21, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT) News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.,- The UPSHOT League, a new professional women's basketball league created to expand elite playing opportunities and elevate communities, today announced its first wave of premier players set to define the league's debut season. This curated group of athletes brings together standout talent from the WNBA, top collegiate programs, and leading international teams- establishing an immediate and unmistakable standard of excellence. The announcement was made by UPSHOT League Co-Founder and Commissioner Donna Orender, alongside VP of Basketball Operations Taj McWilliams-Franklin.
"This is a foundational moment for the Upshot League," said Orender. "These players reflect exactly who we are- elite, competitive, and globally relevant from day one. They are seizing expanded opportunities, and we celebrate creating a new stage for women's professional basketball."
Collectively, this class includes WNBA first- through third-round draft selections, multiple All-Americans, conference players of the year, and internationally decorated professionals with experience across Europe and global competition.
INAUGURAL PLAYER SIGNINGS
Lindsey Pulliam | 5'10" | Shooting Guard
Northwestern University
2021 WNBA Draft - 3rd Round, 27th Pick (Atlanta Dream)
2× First Team All-Big Ten (2019, 2020)
Second Team All-Big Ten (2021)
USA Basketball Silver Medalist - 2019 Pan American Games
Professional experience: Spain, Turkey, Slovakia
Jasmine Walker | 6'3" | Power Forward
Florida State / Alabama
2021 WNBA Draft - 1st Round, 7th Pick (Los Angeles Sparks)
2× All-SEC Selection
All-America Honorable Mention
SEC leader in three-point field goals
Led Alabama to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 22 years
School-record 41 points and 15 rebounds
Katrina McClain Award Finalist
High School Honors:
Gatorade Player of the Year
Alabama Miss Basketball
Professional experience: France, Athletes Unlimited
Amiya Joyner | 6'2" | Forward
LSU / East Carolina University
2026 College All-Star Game Participant (Team Cheryl Miller)
2025 All-AAC First Team
2023 AAC Freshman of the Year
2023 All-AAC Third Team
8× AAC Freshman of the Week
AAC All-Tournament Team
Former 4-star ESPN recruit
High School State Champion
Asia (AD) Durr | 5'10" | Guard
University of Louisville
2× ACC Player of the Year (2018, 2019)
2× WBCA First Team All-American
2× AP First Team All-American
2019 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner
2019 Dawn Staley Award Winner
2019 WNBA Draft - 2nd Overall Pick
Career averages: 17 PPG, 2 APG, 3 RPG
Que Morrison | Guard
University of Georgia
2022 All-SEC Second Team
3× SEC All-Defensive Team
2021 SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Dawn Staley Award Watch List
SEC All-Freshman Team (2018)
Schaquilla Nunn | 6'3" | Center
University of Tennessee
1,000+ career points
1,000+ career rebounds
2026: Recorded 28 points and 21 rebounds in Cup Quarterfinal game
2026: League MVP (Portugal)
2017 WNBA Draft - 25th Overall Pick
UPSHOT League Stories from April 21, 2026
- UPSHOT League Unveils First Premier Players Ahead of Inaugural Season - Final Rosters Announced May 8 - UPSHOT
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