United We Rally: United Football League Announces UFL Kickoff Challenge and Musical Performers for 2026

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - As the kickoff for the 2026 United Football League Season quickly approaches, the UFL is continuing to boost and invest in the fan and community experience beyond the previously announced game themes with the addition of headline music acts, community rallies, special deals, and incentivized promotions for the respective home opening games.

To bring in some cross-community competition before the official start of the season, the UFL Kickoff Challenge will push to see which team can fill their stadiums first for their home opener. The challenge winning community will be determined by which team has the most single-game tickets purchased for the season opener from Thursday, March 12, through Thursday, March 26. The city and fans of the winning team will earn the title "Rally Capital of the UFL" and receive a one-day 50 percent discount on select team merchandise for the respective winning team through the UFL Shop.

To further showcase and reward the team's faithful supporters, teams are offering a special incentive to participate in the challenge: a 33 percent discount on home opener tickets purchased during the two-week window. Fans may access information about the UFL Kickoff Challenge and single-game tickets offered for their favorite teams at www.theufl.com/tickets.

As part of the leadup to the start of the new season, "Countdown To Kickoff Fan Fests" will take place to bring the communities together, build excitement, and give fans the opportunity to meet and greet some of their favorite coaches and players. In addition, after training camps, coaches and players will be in the markets engaging with the community and making surprise visits to further stir up the football faithful for the start of the new season.

Throughout the season, fans will be treated to headline musical acts from top-performing artists across the music industry. Earlier this week, it was announced that multi-platinum country hitmaker Russell Dickerson will take the halftime stage first this season when he performs at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville on the season's opening day, Friday, March 27, as the Louisville Kings make their debut in the league against the Birmingham Stallions. Additional artists covering genres from hip-hop to rap to country to rock, and soul, will be announced in the continued lead up to season kickoff.

During the season, fans will have the opportunity to truly experience a fun, fast-paced, family friendly game day through an elevated sports and entertainment event, when the UFL kicks off its third season. Games will feature giveaways at all contests, robust fan fests, musical acts, ticket incentives, and theme nights. UFL teams will kick off theme nights during their home openers with a City Celebration, honoring the spirit, culture and history of the cities they represent.







