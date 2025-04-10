United Football League Week Three Preview

ARLINGTON, TX - As the United Football League enters Week Three of its 2025 season, the stage is set for a pivotal weekend filled with high-stakes matchups, emerging stars, and playoff implications.

With two undefeated teams set to collide in St. Louis and a pair of hungry clubs still searching for their first win, fans can expect drama, intensity and high-level performances across the board.

FOX -UFL Friday

Arlington Renegades (2-0) at Birmingham Stallions (1-1)

Protective Stadium - Birmingham, AL

Friday, April 11 | 8:00 PM ET | FOX

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions will look to stay on top, as they host the undefeated Arlington Renegades to kick off the weekend. Arlington is clicking on both sides of the ball, led by steady quarterback play of Luis Perez and a fast, opportunistic defense. Birmingham will aim to reestablish control at home and remind the league why they have won three straight championship and established themselves as "The Kings of Spring."

Players to Watch:

Kalen Ballage (RB, Arlington): A first-year Renegade, Ballage has been a standout performer, consistently racking up rushing yards each week. He currently leads the league in rushing yards with 148 yards, showcasing his dominance on the ground.

Ballage Rushing Stats:

Att. Yds. Avg. TDs

21 148 7.0 1

Kyahva Tezino (OLB, Birmingham): After two weeks, Tezino shares the team lead with defensive tackle Willie Yarbary and linebacker Tae Crowder in total tackles. All three have 14 total tackles during the young 2025 season.

Tezino Stats:

GP Solo A Tot

2 6 8 14

WHO WILL TAKE HOME THEIR FIRST WIN IN THE HOME OF THE BLUES?

Houston Roughnecks (0-2) at Memphis Showboats (0-2)

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium - Memphis, TN

Saturday, April 12 | 2:30 PM ET | ESPN

Two winless teams square off in Memphis with hopes of turning their seasons around. The Houston Roughnecks have struggled to score, while Memphis has shown flashes of greatness, but needs more consistency on both sides of the ball. Fans should expect a gritty, high-intensity game as both teams try to claw into the win column.

Players to Watch:

Justin Hall (WR, Houston): Hall has been a key contributor for Houston's offense. Currently in his second season with the Roughnecks, he leads the team in receptions (7) and receiving yards (55).

Hall Stats:

GP NO. Yds Avg TD Lng Avg/Gm

2 6 51 8.5 1 19 25.5

Steele Chambers (LB, Memphis): Chambers is the only UFL defender to record double-digit tackles in both Week One and Week Two. Chambers tallied 10 total tackles in both the Showboats' opener against the Michigan Panthers and last week's game against DC Defenders. He leads the UFL in total tackles with 20.

Chambers Stats:

GP UA A Tot

2 11 9 20

SUNDAY FUNDAY ACTION

San Antonio Brahmas (0-2) at Michigan Panthers (1-1)

Ford Field - Detroit, MI

Sunday, April 13 | Noon ET | ABC

San Antonio Brahmas look to get in the win column against a physical Michigan Panthers team eager to bounce back after a tough loss last week against the Birmingham Stallions. The Brahmas have been competitive, but will need to execute in crunch time to compete with a Panthers squad that thrives on controlling the line of scrimmage. Michigan looking to bounce back and secure their first home victory of the season.

Players to Watch:

Anthony McFarland (RB, San Antonio): McFarland Jr. leads the UFL in all-purpose yards with 353 yards through the first two weeks of the season and now has five 100+ all-purpose yard games in five of his last six games in the UFL over the past two seasons. He added a career-best 189 all-purpose yards at St. Louis last Sunday (55 rushing yards on six carries and 134 kickoff return yards).

McFarland Stats:

G Rush Rcv KR Total Avg/G

2 87 4 262 353 176.5

D.J. Miller (CB, Michigan): Miller broke a league record for most interceptions (two) in a regular season game last Friday against Birmingham. The picks place Miller at the top of the team leader board for most grabs this season. His most important interception was a one-handed pick off a pass from Birmingham quarterback Matt Corral last week, with 8:04 left in the game, giving the Panthers the ball back with an opportunity to tie the contest.

Miller Stats:

G Int IR Yds

2 2 4

CLOSING OUT THE WEEK

DC Defenders (2-0) at St. Louis Battlehawks (2-0)

The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO

Sunday, April 13 | 3:00 PM ET | ABC

In the marquee matchup of Week Three, two undefeated teams face off in front of what's expected to be another raucous crowd in St. Louis. The Defenders bring a ground-and-pound identity and a swarming defense, while the Battlehawks stingy defense has allowed just 15 points over the last two games.

Players to Watch:

Jordan Ta'amu (QB, DC): Ta'amu continues to be the leader on the field. Last weekend, against the Showboats, the 2023 XFL Player of the Year threw a late TD pass to give the Defenders a 2-0 start to the season. He currently ranks No. 3 in the league for total offense with 363 yards.

Ta'amu Total Offense Stats:

G Plays Rush Pass Total Avg/G

2 68 17 363 380 190.0

Jacob Saylors (RB, St. Louis): Saylors set a franchise record with three rushing touchdowns in a single game and tied the UFL record for total non-passing touchdowns in a game, leading the Battlehawks to 2-0 for the season, defeating the San Antonio Brahmas last Sunday.

Saylor Touchdown Stats:

TD Rush Rcv Ret Pts

4 4 0 0 26

Fans can watch all UFL games live, starting Friday on FOX. Additional broadcasts will be available on ABC, ESPN and via FOX and ESPN's streaming platforms.

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

