United Football League Week Seven Preview

May 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - Week Seven of the United Football League season promises high-stakes action as teams enter the final stretch of the regular season jockeying for playoff positions. With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, each matchup carries increased urgency as the margin for error continues to shrink. As identities sharpen, fans can expect intense competition, standout performances, and pivotal moments that could shape the postseason picture.

Week Seven Schedule and Game Previews

DC Defenders (4-2, 2-1) at San Antonio Brahmas (1-5, 1-2)

Friday, May 9 - 8:00 p.m. ET | The Alamodome | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday features another thrilling XFL Conference showdown - this time between two first-time head coaches who have stepped up and taken control of their teams with confidence and authority.

In DC, interim head coach Shannon Harris has seamlessly taken the reins following Reggie Barlow's departure at the start of the season. Harris has brought steady leadership and a clear vision, guiding the Defenders to a 4-2 record and first place in the XFL Conference. DC remains firmly in the playoff picture, powered by an explosive offense led by quarterback Jordan Ta'amu. One of the most dynamic playmakers in the league, Ta'amu continues to rank near the top of every major offensive category, helping solidify the Defenders as one of the most dangerous teams in the UFL.

San Antonio, meanwhile, returns home for just the second time this season and will look to capitalize on home field advantage in search of their second win. The Brahmas are turning again to veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan, who made his first UFL start last week against Birmingham. Hogan delivered the team's best passing performance of the season, completing 17 of 26 passes for 178 yards. He found a strong connection with wide receiver Justin Smith, who hauled in five catches for 104 yards marking his second career 100-yard game and a promising sign for San Antonio's offense heading into this critical matchup.

Michigan Panthers (4-2, 2-1) at Arlington Renegades (3-3, 2-2)

Saturday, May 10- 12:00 p.m. ET | Choctaw Stadium | FOX

Saturday's UFL action kicks off in the heart of Texas as the Arlington Renegades host the Michigan Panthers at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington

The Panthers begin a challenging three-game road stretch in Arlington, riding the momentum of a surging ground attack led by running back Toa Taua. Since joining the roster in Week Three against San Antonio, Taua has emerged as a key offensive weapon, rushing for 233 yards and four touchdowns ranking fourth and tied for first in the UFL. He also leads the league with 5.0 yards per carry and averages a league-best 53.8 rushing yards per game. In his first start of the season last week against the DC Defenders, Taua set a career high with 94 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown, contributing to the Panthers' 213-yard team rushing performance.

Arlington returns to Choctaw Stadium for its final home game of the season, eager to rebound from back-to-back losses and finish strong in front of their fans. The Renegades have played well defensively at home, anchored by linebacker Donald Payne. A consistent force, Payne leads the team in total tackles and ranks fifth in the league with 43 stops, 27 of them solos. His best outing came on April 19th against St. Louis, when he racked up 10 total tackles in front of the Arlington faithful.

Houston Roughnecks (3-3, 2-1) at Birmingham Stallions (3-2,)

Sunday, May 11 - 12:00 p.m. ET | ABC

Sunday's UFL Mother's Day doubleheader kicks off with a can't-miss showdown between the red-hot Houston Roughnecks and the Birmingham Stallions.

Houston rolls into Birmingham riding a two-game winning streak and gaining serious traction in the playoff race. A major contributor to their recent success is defensive back Rayshad Williams, who has emerged as one of the league's top playmakers. The former Texas Tech standout leads the Roughnecks and is tied for second in the UFL with two interceptions. Williams has tallied 16 total tackles this season, but his signature moment came in Week 5, when he returned a pick-six 68 yards in Houston's dominant 27-3 win over San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Stallions return home aiming to extend their undefeated streak at Protective Stadium. Birmingham ranks second in the league with nine passing touchdowns through six games, powered in part by wide receiver Deon Cain. A dynamic deep threat, Cain leads the team with two receiving touchdowns and ranks in the UFL's top five in total receiving yards with 258. He's also averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per catch, making him one of the league's most explosive weapons.

St. Louis Battlehawks (4-2, 2-2) at Memphis Showboats (1-5, 1-4)

Sunday, May 11 - 3:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday's action wraps up with a rematch as the St. Louis Battlehawks head to Memphis to take on the Showboats. It's the second meeting between the two teams, who enter the game with identical offensive production, each averaging 262.5 yards per game. Both sides will be looking to light up the scoreboard in what could be an explosive showdown.

St. Louis arrives in Memphis fresh off a gritty 12-6 win over Arlington last Friday. Wide receiver Hakeem Butler has been remarkably efficient, turning his only three receptions of the season into touchdowns - two in Week Five and one in Week Six. His three scores tie him for the UFL lead in receiving touchdowns alongside DC's Chris Rowland. In Week Six, Butler hauled in a 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Max Duggan for the game's lone end zone trip. The week prior, he opened his season with a bang, catching a 67-yard touchdown - Duggan's longest completion of the year and the second-longest play in the UFL this season. Butler racked up 124 receiving yards in that game, the third-highest single-game total league-wide and the most by any Battlehawks this season. He also holds the distinction of being the only player in the UFL to record multiple receiving touchdowns in a single game this year.

Memphis returns home for the first time since April 12th, eager to notch a win in front of their fans. The Showboats are coming off a signature 24-20 road victory over the defending champion Birmingham Stallions and will lean heavily on linebacker Steele Chambers, who has posted double-digit stops in four of Memphis' six games. His best performance came in Week Four against Michigan, when he tallied 11 tackles - eight of them solo. Chambers currently ranks second in the UFL with 53 total tackles and leads the league with 34 solo tackles, just ahead of Michigan's Frank Ginda.

Fans can catch all the UFL action live, beginning Friday night with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the weekend's matchups will be broadcast across FOX, ABC and ESPN, as well as streaming on both networks' digital platforms..

Tickets for UFL games are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets.

For the latest UFL news, schedules, and updates, visit theufl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.