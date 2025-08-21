United Football League Reaches 67 NFL Signings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League announced today that 67 players from the 2025 season have signed with a National Football League (NFL) team.

United Football League MVP Bryce Perkins, quarterback of the Michigan Panthers, who agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, became the 1,000th player to have worked out with an NFL team since 2022. During the modern spring era, 350 players have signed contracts.

A former University of Virginia Cavalier, Perkins led Michigan to its first-ever United Football League Championship appearance this past season, capping a standout year in which he ranked fourth in passing yards (1,342), tied for second in passing touchdowns (9), and finished second in completion percentage (.690) and efficiency rating (.690).

Below is a list of players who most recently signed:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins Carolina Panthers

DC Defenders CB Michael Ojemudia Dallas Cowboys

Birmingham Stallions DE Ronnie Perkins Atlanta Falcons

DC Defenders OL Mason Brooks Miami Dolphins

Michigan Panthers DE Kenny Willekes Pittsburgh Steelers

DC Defenders WR Cornell Powell Houston Texans

St. Louis Battlehawks OL Dohnovan West Arizona Cardinals

Memphis Showboats CB Cameron Dantzler Miami Dolphins

At present, 102 spring football league players are on NFL rosters- 74 from the 2024 and 2025 seasons and 28 from the 2022 and 2023 seasons prior to the merger of the XFL and USFL. Most notable players include New York Jets quarterback Adrian Martinez, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates, Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and returner Kavonte Turpin, Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, and Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman.

Each United Football League team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.







