United Football League Playoffs Are Set with Double-Header Sunday, June 7

Published on June 2, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - After an exciting regular season, the road to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank continues this Sunday as the United Football League Playoffs presented by New Era feature two matchups with the league's top four teams battling for an opportunity to advance to the league's championship game at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The postseason opens with a 3 p.m. ET kickoff when the No. 1 seed Orlando Storm hosts the No. 4 seed DC Defenders at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the game will be nationally televised on ABC.

Later that evening, the spotlight shifts to St. Louis, where the No. 2 seed St. Louis Battlehawks welcome the No. 3 seed Louisville Kings to the Dome at America's Center for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the game will broadcast nationally on FOX.

With the championship just a game away, Sunday's winners will punch their ticket to the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank in Washington, D.C., where the 2026 UFL Champion will be crowned on June 13. Kickoff for the championship game is set for 3 p.m. ET, live on ABC.







United Football League Stories from June 2, 2026

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