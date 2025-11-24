United Football League Opens Fan Voting for New Mascot Designs

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that it has opened voting to all fans to cast their selection for new mascot designs for the Columbus Aviators, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, and Orlando Storm.

Following weeks of fan input, community feedback, and creative submissions, the league has narrowed the field to the top three mascot concepts for each market. Beginning today, fans can visit theufl.com/promotions to view the finalists and cast their vote for the character they want to see brought to life on the sidelines this upcoming season.

Voting will take place live from November 24 through December 7, giving fans the opportunity to have their voices heard during this next phase of mascot creation.

As an added incentive, fans who participate in the voting process will be automatically entered into a chance to win single-game tickets, offering a first look at the chosen mascot in action on game day.

Fans can cast their votes by visiting theufl.com/promotions or social media channels [@ufl]

The UFL will kick off its third season on Friday, March 27, 2006 with eight teams - the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks. The upcoming spring football season will feature a 10-week regular season schedule followed by a two-week postseason that includes Playoffs and the 2026 United Football League Championship Game.







