United Football League Names Sportable Official Connected Ball and Player Tracking Partner of the UFL

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today announced that it has named Sportable its Official Connected Ball and Player Tracking Partner as part of the league's continued commitment to innovation, fan engagement, and next-generation football data.

"We've said from the beginning that innovation would be a defining part of the UFL, and this partnership is another important step in delivering on that vision," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "Sportable's technology will help us bring fans closer to the game, create new dimensions for our broadcast presentation, and continue building a league that embraces the future of football."

Beginning this season, Sportable's connected football and wearable player tracking technology will be deployed across all 43 UFL games, powering real-time data capture and helping deliver new broadcast enhancements on FOX and in-stadium graphics and game presentation by providing greater football insights and more immersive fan experiences.

The deal continues the league's partnership with Sportable through FAST - Football Advancement through Sports Technology. Launched in 2025, FAST is the UFL's technology-focused innovation division. Designed with the intent to advance the game of football, the program works with both established and emerging sports media and technology companies to test and launch innovations and services that will improve the sport. Sportable participated in the program last year.

Following that initial deployment, the UFL will now roll out Sportable's portable, wireless tracking system across the full league in 2026. This year's edition of the partnership will provide precise, real-time data including ball location, speed, spin rate, and player positioning, supporting the league's broader data and innovation strategy while creating new opportunities for storytelling and analysis across UFL broadcasts on FOX Sports.

In 2025, Sportable worked with the FAST program, where the company demonstrated how connected ball and player tracking technology could support both football operations and broadcast. That work laid the foundation for this expanded multi-year partnership.

"Our focus is always on identifying technologies that can create real value for the league, our teams, our broadcast partners, and our fans," said Scott Harniman, UFL Senior Vice President of Media and Innovation. "What stood out about Sportable was not just the technology, but its ability to operate in a live football environment and translate into meaningful applications both in the live broadcast but also in our venues for fans. Bringing real time player and ball data into our stadiums only amplifies what we believe is already the highest level of transparency and access in professional sports today."

"We're proud to support the UFL as the league continues to push the game forward through innovation," said Dugald Macdonald, CEO of Sportable. "From the beginning, it was clear that the UFL had both the vision and the intent to use technology in ways that can genuinely enhance the sport. We're excited to help bring that vision to life across the 2026 season."

"The UFL has been an outstanding partner throughout this process - collaborative, ambitious, and clear in its vision for the future of the league," said Blaine Scully, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Sportable. "We're proud to support that vision with technology that delivers value across player and team performance, broadcast, and fan engagement, while advancing the league's broader strategic goals."

As part of the rollout, Sportable's connected footballs will be produced in partnership with Big Game Football Factory, helping ensure the technology is integrated into footballs built to meet the standards of elite competition.

"We're excited to support the UFL and Sportable in bringing this world class technology to the field," said Chris Calandro, CEO of Big Game Football Factory. "This partnership represents an important step forward for football innovation, and we're proud to play a role in helping deliver the quality and consistency required to make it successful at the professional level."

Sportable's technology will be fully operational ahead of the 2026 UFL season, with data integrated into the league's broader broadcast and innovation ecosystem throughout the year.







United Football League Stories from March 25, 2026

United Football League Names Sportable Official Connected Ball and Player Tracking Partner of the UFL - UFL

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