United Football League Invites Fans to Help Create New Team Mascots

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) is giving fans of the Columbus Aviators, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm the opportunity to help create their team's identity by contributing ideas for their new mascot's design and name.

This interactive fan campaign marks the next exciting step in deepening the connection between each UFL team and its passionate local community.

October - Fans can start sharing their ideas on how to bring their team mascot to life across their team social media channels

November - Fan voting for mascot concepts opens - the official voting link will be shared later in the month.

December - Each team's winning design will be announced on social media.

January - Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the name of their new mascots.

Details on how to participate in the voting process will be shared once the top concepts are identified for each market.

