United Football League Heads Down the Home Stretch to the 2026 UFL Playoffs

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







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UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE HEADS DOWN THE HOME STRETCH TO THE 2026 UFL PLAYOFFS

- All Eight UFL Teams Remain in the Hunt for 2026 United Bowl -

ARLINGTON, TX - The race for the United Football League playoff remains the tightest in the spring league's history heading down the home stretch of the regular season with all eight teams having a chance to reach the postseason, as the UFL approaches Week Nine of the 2026 UFL Regular Season.

Four teams with the best records after the 10-week regular season will meet in the UFL Playoffs taking place on Sunday, June 7, with games on ABC and FOX. The league's third season will conclude on Saturday, June 13, when ABC presents the 2026 United Bowl, which will be held at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The following are the clinch scenarios heading into Week Nine of the season:

Orlando Storm:

The Orlando Storm clinched a playoff spot in Week Eight with its 31-24 win over the Dallas Renegades.

DC Defenders:

The DC Defenders defeat the Orlando Storm

OR

The DC Defenders lose to the Orlando Storm AND the Columbus Aviators defeat the Birmingham Stallions

St. Louis Battlehawks:

The St. Louis Battlehawks defeat the Houston Gamblers AND the Orlando Storm defeat the DC Defenders

OR

The St. Louis Battlehawks defeat the Houston Gamblers AND The Columbus Aviators defeat the Birmingham Stallions

OR

The St. Louis Battlehawks defeat the Houston Gamblers AND the Dallas Renegades defeat the Louisville Kings

Birmingham Stallions:

The Birmingham Stallions defeat the Columbus Aviators AND the DC Defenders defeat the Orlando Storm AND the Dallas Renegades defeat the Louisville Kings AND the St. Louis Battlehawks defeat the Houston Gamblers







United Football League Stories from May 21, 2026

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