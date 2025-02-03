United Football League Appoints Dr. Damond Blueitt as Medical Director

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today named Dr. Damond Blueitt, M.D. as the league's Media Director. Blueitt will be based at the spring football league's UFL HQ in Arlington. He will report directly to UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Daryl Johnston.

As UFL Medical Director, Blueitt will coordinate all aspects of sports medicine care for the more than 600 players, coaches and staff members across the league and its eight teams. He will oversee and direct the Athletic Training Staffs, Team Physicians, and Emergency Medical Staffs for all games, training camps, and practices throughout the UFL's 10-week regular season and two-week postseason. In addition, he will head the league's Medical Advisory Board, which creates policy providing the most up-to-date measures and best practices for the health and safety of the players.

"Damond Blueitt brings an outstanding medical background and a deep understanding to the needs of our players in the United Football League, "said Johnston. "As a former football player and an accomplished physician, who has worked on the medical staffs of some of the most respected sports organizations in the country, he possesses a combination of experience and expertise, which is hard to find in the sports medicine world."

Blueitt has been a member of the staff for the Texas Orthopedics Associates in Fort Worth, Texas, for four years beginning in 2021. Prior to this stint, he served on the staff at the Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Fort Worth for 12 years from 2009-21. During this time, from 2012-21, Blueitt was also medical director at the Texas Health Sports Medicine Sports Concussion Center.

In addition, he has been the medical director for the University of Texas - Arlington Athletic Training Education Program since 2013. Blueitt was also the medical director for the Texas Health Sports Medicine Sports Concussion & Athletic Trainer Outreach Program in Fort Worth from 2016-21.

A former wide receiver for the SMU Mustangs, Blueitt received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Southern Methodist University in 2000. He then went on to earn a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School (UTSW) in Dallas in 2005. He completed his family medicine residency at Southwest Georgia (SWGA) Family Medicine Residency in 2008. Blueitt went on to complete a sports medicine fellowship at Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas in 2009.

Throughout his professional career, he has worked with numerous sports organizations including the D.C. Defenders, FC Dallas, University of Texas - Arlington, the Women's Tennis Association, the Big XII Conference, and CONCACAF. He is a member of several medical organizations including the American Medical Society of Sports Medicine (AMSSM), American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS), and Tarrant County Medical Society (TCMS). Blueitt has also received several awards and honors throughout his nearly 20-year medical career.

