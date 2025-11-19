United Football League Announces "Season Ticket Member of the Game Experience" for Each Team's Home Opener

Arlington, TX - The United Football League (UFL) announced today that it is giving fans more reasons to lock in their seats for the upcoming spring football season with the launch of its "Season Ticket Member of the Game Experience" - a limited-time opportunity offering an unforgettable Home Opener experience for one lucky fan of each of the league's eight teams.

Fans who purchase Season Ticket Memberships for their favorite UFL team by January 3, 2026, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Season Ticket Member of the Game experience at their respective team's Home Opener, celebrating the excitement of spring football in true UFL style.

The "Season Ticket Member of the Game Experience" includes:

Locker Room Visit - Fans will have an inside look at gameday preparation and the opportunity to meet players and coaches

Watch Warm Ups From the Field

Honorary Flag Carrier to run out the flag as the team takes the field

On-field Recognition during the game

$500 UFL Shop Gift Card to gear up for the season

The United Football League is committed to creating the ultimate gameday experience and bringing fans closer to the game. This winning experience is just one example of how fans will have the chance to experience this first hand, with a Home Opener experience eight lucky fans will never forget. This is a limited-time sweepstakes, so the league encourages fans to act quickly.

Season Ticket Memberships offer fans the best value, exclusive benefits, and access to special events throughout the year. For more information on the sweepstakes and to purchase Season Ticket Memberships, visit https://www.theufl.com/2026-dallas-stm-sweepstakes.

The United Football League will kick off its upcoming season on Friday, March 27, when its eight teams - the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks - compete in a 10-week regular season followed by a two-week postseason featuring the Playoffs and the United Football League Championship Game.







