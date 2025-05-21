United Football League Announces Players of the Week for Week Eight

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League announced today its Players of the Week for Week Eight of the 2025 season. This week's honors go to St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors, who has been named the Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week; St. Louis Battlehawks outside linebacker Travis Feeney, who received Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week honors and Michigan Panthers wide Receiver Samson Nacua, who is the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pizza Hut Offensive Player of the Week: Jacob Saylors, RB - St. Louis Battlehawks

Running back Jacob Saylors turned on the jets in a stellar performance in Week Eight, contributing to the St. Louis Battlehawks' 29-28 comeback victory over the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday afternoon. He finished with 16 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, leading the Battlehawks to their sixth win of the season and putting himself as the league leader in rushing yards.

While down in the third quarter, Saylors became the sparkplug to recharge the offense. With stiff-arms, cutbacks, and a bowling ball attitude, he contributed to the run game and helped extend drives for the Battlehawks' offense. Late in the fourth quarter, down six, Saylors exploded for a 23-yard run to put St. Louis in the red zone. A couple of plays later, he would score the touchdown that would solidify St. Louis' 29-28 win.

Ortho© Defensive Player of the Week: Travis Feeney, OLB - St. Louis Battlehawks

Outside linebacker Travis Feeney executed a flawless performance on the defensive side for the Battlehawks last Saturday, hunting for the ball, as well as the opposing team's quarterback. He would finish the ball game with one and a half sacks, five tackles, and two forced fumbles.

Feeney was flying around the field in relentless pursuit to make plays. Early in the second quarter, he strip sacked Birmingham Stallions quarterback J'Mar Smith, pinning the Stallions' defense to the goal line, and giving quarterback Max Duggan an opportunity for their second score of the game. With the game on the line, Feeney would seal the fate of the Stallions, being the defensive force that caused a fumble during Birmingham's final drive of the game.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Samson Nacua, WR - Michigan Panthers

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua delivered an impactful performance on special teams on Saturday against the Houston Roughnecks. His speed down the field paired with his tenacity to find the ball carrier led Nacua to record four tackles, contributing to the Panthers' 30-18 victory. Besides his excellent performance on special teams, Nacua also contributed to the offensive scoring for Michigan. While at the Roughnecks' goal line, Nacua would slip to the outside for a catch, walking in for a Panthers touchdown.

Each week, the UFL recognizes players who deliver exceptional on-field performances and demonstrate the league's commitment to excellence, competition, and entertainment.

