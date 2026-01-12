United Football League Annouces Selections for 2026 Quarterbacks Draft and Regional Allocation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today announced its selections for its 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft and its Regional College Allocation. The remainder of the UFL Draft will take place at the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas on January 13-14.

The Quarterback Draft is the first phase of the UFL's player selection process. Head Coaches evaluated all available quarterbacks in collaboration with the UFL centralized scouting department. The Quarterback Draft was conducted on Friday, January 9, with all selections being announced today. The following quarterbacks were selected by UFL teams:

Birmingham Stallions Matt Corral Taylor Elgersma Jaren Hall

Dallas Renegades* Luis Perez Austin Reed

Houston Gamblers* Hunter Dekkers Donovan Smith

Orlando Storm Jack Plummer Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Columbus Aviators Jalen McClendon Jalen Morton Clayton Tune

DC Defenders Mike DiLiello Spencer Sanders

Louisville Kings* Jason Bean Chandler Rogers

St. Louis Battlehawks Michael Pratt Brendan Silvers Ben Woolridge

*Teams will continue to evaluate possible third quarterback selection.

The College Regional Allocation selection was held remotely on January 10, 2026. The regions were defined by the UFL Player Personnel Department to ensure equity. Head Coaches were then able to choose a maximum of up to three (3) players from their allocated colleges as part of the UFL Draft. The regional selection includes:

Birmingham Stallions (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Kobe Jones, OLB, Mississippi State, San Antonio Brahmas

Mason Brooks, T, Mississippi, DC Defenders

Desmond, Little, DE, Alabama-Birmingham, FA

Columbus Aviators (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame, San Antonio Brahmas

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, T, Michigan, St. Louis Battlehawks

Jailin Walker, MLB, Indiana, FA

Dallas Renegades (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Sam Tecklenburg, OL, Baylor, San Antonio Brahmas

Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas, FA

Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor, FA

DC Defenders (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Gottlieb Ayedze, T, Maryland, FA

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State, FA

Johari Branch, G, Maryland, DC Defenders

Houston Gamblers (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Jontre Kirklin, WR Louisiana State, San Antonio Brahmas

Anthony Hines III, LB Texas A&M, DC Defenders

Rashard Lawrence, DE, Louisiana State, San Antonio Brahmas

Louisville Kings (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

JaVonta Payton, WR, Tennessee, Dallas Renegades

Daniel Grzesaik, DE, Cincinnati, FA

Willie Tyler, OL Louisville, San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Storm (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Cole Schneider, G, Central Florida, Birmingham Stallions

Samuel Jackson, G, Central Florida, Houston Roughnecks

Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida, FA

St. Louis Battlehawks (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, St. Louis Battlehawks

Kevon Latulas, RB Missouri State, St. Louis Battlehawks

Michael Ojemudia, FS, Iowa, DC Defenders

FA: Free Agent

Each team was allowed to add up to 12 players-six on offense and six on defense-to its Reserve List to prevent exposure in the UFL Draft. The Reserves will be announced on Tuesday, January 13, along with the first day's selections for the 2026 UFL Draft.

The two-day position-by-position UFL Draft will conclude on Wednesday, January 14.







