United Football League Annouces Selections for 2026 Quarterbacks Draft and Regional Allocation
Published on January 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League (UFL) today announced its selections for its 2026 UFL Quarterback Draft and its Regional College Allocation. The remainder of the UFL Draft will take place at the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas on January 13-14.
The Quarterback Draft is the first phase of the UFL's player selection process. Head Coaches evaluated all available quarterbacks in collaboration with the UFL centralized scouting department. The Quarterback Draft was conducted on Friday, January 9, with all selections being announced today. The following quarterbacks were selected by UFL teams:
Birmingham Stallions Matt Corral Taylor Elgersma Jaren Hall
Dallas Renegades* Luis Perez Austin Reed
Houston Gamblers* Hunter Dekkers Donovan Smith
Orlando Storm Jack Plummer Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Columbus Aviators Jalen McClendon Jalen Morton Clayton Tune
DC Defenders Mike DiLiello Spencer Sanders
Louisville Kings* Jason Bean Chandler Rogers
St. Louis Battlehawks Michael Pratt Brendan Silvers Ben Woolridge
*Teams will continue to evaluate possible third quarterback selection.
The College Regional Allocation selection was held remotely on January 10, 2026. The regions were defined by the UFL Player Personnel Department to ensure equity. Head Coaches were then able to choose a maximum of up to three (3) players from their allocated colleges as part of the UFL Draft. The regional selection includes:
Birmingham Stallions (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Kobe Jones, OLB, Mississippi State, San Antonio Brahmas
Mason Brooks, T, Mississippi, DC Defenders
Desmond, Little, DE, Alabama-Birmingham, FA
Columbus Aviators (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Alize Mack, TE, Notre Dame, San Antonio Brahmas
Juwann Bushell-Beatty, T, Michigan, St. Louis Battlehawks
Jailin Walker, MLB, Indiana, FA
Dallas Renegades (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Sam Tecklenburg, OL, Baylor, San Antonio Brahmas
Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas, FA
Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor, FA
DC Defenders (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Gottlieb Ayedze, T, Maryland, FA
Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State, FA
Johari Branch, G, Maryland, DC Defenders
Houston Gamblers (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Jontre Kirklin, WR Louisiana State, San Antonio Brahmas
Anthony Hines III, LB Texas A&M, DC Defenders
Rashard Lawrence, DE, Louisiana State, San Antonio Brahmas
Louisville Kings (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
JaVonta Payton, WR, Tennessee, Dallas Renegades
Daniel Grzesaik, DE, Cincinnati, FA
Willie Tyler, OL Louisville, San Antonio Brahmas
Orlando Storm (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Cole Schneider, G, Central Florida, Birmingham Stallions
Samuel Jackson, G, Central Florida, Houston Roughnecks
Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida, FA
St. Louis Battlehawks (Name, Position, College, Previous UFL Team)
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State, St. Louis Battlehawks
Kevon Latulas, RB Missouri State, St. Louis Battlehawks
Michael Ojemudia, FS, Iowa, DC Defenders
FA: Free Agent
Each team was allowed to add up to 12 players-six on offense and six on defense-to its Reserve List to prevent exposure in the UFL Draft. The Reserves will be announced on Tuesday, January 13, along with the first day's selections for the 2026 UFL Draft.
The two-day position-by-position UFL Draft will conclude on Wednesday, January 14.
