UFL Unveils Championship Trophy

May 23, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL today unveiled images of the newly created UFL Championship trophy which will be presented to the winner of the inaugural UFL Championship, on June 16th, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO.

Crafted by the esteemed designers at Society Awards in Charlotte, N.C., the UFL Championship Trophy is made of solid aluminum and stands 21 inches tall with a diameter of 14.2 inches and is mounted on an 8.65-inch base.

The collaboration between the UFL and Society Awards underscores a commitment to craftsmanship and quality and embodies the spirit of victory and excellence. Its design represents the fusion of tradition and innovation and not only honors the champions but also elevates the prestige of the league.

"The UFL Championship Trophy symbolizes the culmination of dedication, perseverance, and teamwork that is the foundation of the UFL," said Russ Brandon, President and CEO of the UFL. "This magnificent trophy represents not only the hard work and sacrifices made throughout the season but also the spirit of the game itself. It will serve as a beacon of inspiration for our players, reflecting their passion for football and their relentless pursuit to prove to themselves and the world that they can be champions. The trophy stands as a testament to the commitment, unity, and resilience that define our league, motivating every player to strive for greatness and achieve their dreams."

The 2024 UFL season will conclude with the Championship game, presented by the U.S. Army, on June 16th, hosted at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.

Tickets to the 2024 UFL Championship went on sale to the public today at theufl.com.

The game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App beginning at 5 PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.