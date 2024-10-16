UFL to NFL Signings Update

Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced that San Antonio defensive lineman Jalen Dalton has become the 80th player from this past season to have signed with an NFL team.

Signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, Dalton is one of 18 players from the 2024 UFL class in the NFL, joining Jake Bates, Adrian Martinez, Jalen Redmond, and Dondrea Tillman who are on active rosters, 13 other players on practice squads and one on injured reserve.

