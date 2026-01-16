UFL Showcase Talent Featured in 2026 UFL Draft

ARLINGTON, TX - The UFL hosted eight showcases across the globe this year, ranging from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., and even overseas in Switzerland. Multiple players who participated in these showcases were selected in the 2026 UFL Draft, highlighting the opportunity each event continues to provide for aspiring professional talent.

Omar Jarvis

AJ McCarron and the Birmingham Stallions took a chance on a Division III standout from SUNY Morrisville in defensive back Omar Jarvis. As a Mustang in central New York, Jarvis played three full seasons and compiled an impressive stat line, recording 117 solo tackles, 181 total tackles, and seven interceptions, including four during the 2023 season.

Jarvis showcased his versatility in his final year by taking on kick return duties. His lone touchdown at Morrisville came on an 83-yard kick return, further demonstrating his ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game. He averaged 23.6 yards per kick return and will now have an opportunity to earn a roster spot this spring.

Maliq Carr

UFL Champion head coach Shannon Harris turned to the showcase circuit multiple times in this year's draft, beginning with the selection of tight end Maliq Carr. At 6'6", 265 pounds, Carr's frame alone makes him an intriguing addition. He spent three seasons at Michigan State before playing his final year of eligibility at Houston.

A four-year starter, Carr ranked third among Big 12 tight ends in run-block grade and fourth in overall offensive grade. He did not record a single drop in his final season at Houston, hauling in 19 receptions and catching at least one pass in 11 of 12 games. Carr finished his collegiate career with six touchdown receptions.

Gabe Taylor

Head coach Shannon Harris continued his showcase emphasis by selecting safety Gabe Taylor, bringing a familiar name back to Washington, D.C. Taylor is the younger brother of franchise legend Sean Taylor and played five seasons of college football at Rice University.

During his time in the AAC, Taylor totaled 160 solo tackles, six forced fumbles, 10 interceptions, and 24 passes defensed. He also impressed scouts at his pro day, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, displaying elite speed for a defensive back.

Should Taylor make the roster, it would mark a special reunion for a city that continues to honor his late brother, Sean Taylor, who the Washington Commanders are honoring with a statue.

Jordan Bly

Anthony Becht also dipped into the showcase talent pool, selecting wide receiver Jordan Bly. Bly comes from a football-rich background, as his father, Dre Bly, won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams and currently serves as an assistant defensive backs coach for the New York Jets. His cousins, Josh Downs and Caeleb Downs, play for the Indianapolis Colts and Ohio State, respectively.

Bly spent three seasons at Old Dominion, appearing in 30 games for the Monarchs. His best season came in 2022, when he recorded 22 receptions for 225 yards. He transferred to Gardner-Webb for his final collegiate season and later had a brief stint with the New York Giants. Bly will now compete for a roster spot in the UFL.

Caeleb Bass

Head coach Kevin Sumlin tapped into the West Alabama pipeline by selecting tight end Caeleb Bass. Bass enjoyed a productive collegiate career with the Tigers, totaling 78 receptions for 937 yards and seven touchdowns. Four of those touchdowns came during his final season, along with 301 receiving yards.

Bass brings a 6'6", 226-pound frame to Sumlin's offense and will now have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot at the professional level.

Marcus Barnes

Ted Ginn Jr. selected the third defensive back from the showcase circuit, drafting William & Mary standout Marcus Barnes. Barnes put together a decorated career with the Tribe, recording 128 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, 24 passes defensed, and nine interceptions. He tallied four interceptions in his final season, including a stretch of three consecutive games with a pick.

Barnes is the son of former NFL defensive back Johnnie Barnes, who played six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. Marcus' professional journey now officially begins as he competes for a roster spot this spring.

Travis Bell

Head coach Chris Redman made his first showcase selection with defensive lineman Travis Bell. Bell wrapped up his collegiate career at Kennesaw State, where the former two-star recruit became a staple along the Owls' defensive front. He finished with 11 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss across 54 career games.

Bell was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, becoming the first player in Kennesaw State history to be drafted into the NFL. After spending time with the Falcons, Bengals, and Vikings, Bell will now compete for a roster spot with the Louisville Kings in their inaugural season.

Florian Bierbaumer

Redman later added tight end Florian Bierbaumer in the open round, one of two international showcase players selected in the 2026 UFL Draft. Bierbaumer, a native of Austria, most recently played in the European League of Football (ELF) with the Vienna Vikings.

Bierbaumer has enjoyed significant success overseas, winning an ELF Championship in 2022 and earning First Team All-ELF honors in 2023, followed by Second Team selections in 2024 and 2025. Widely regarded as one of Europe's top American football talents, he now gets his opportunity to test himself in the UFL.

Maceo Beard

Shannon Harris also selected an international showcase standout, drafting French defensive back Maceo Beard in the open round. Beard made his mark in the ELF while playing for the Berlin Thunder, Helvetic Guards, and Paris Musketeers.

In 2023, Beard was named ELF Defensive Player of the Year after recording eight interceptions, a new single-season league record, along with two defensive touchdowns. Known overseas as a true ballhawk, Beard is now one of two international showcase players with an opportunity to make a UFL roster in 2026.







