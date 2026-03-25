UFL RULE CHANGE: Defensive Pass Interference

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







When it comes to Defensive PI - if you make the foul, you pay the price... in YARDS

#ufl #football #rules







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