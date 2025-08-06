UFL Players to Watch in the NFL 8-7-25

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League will see two players on rosters for Thursday's National Football League preseason games.

CIN @ PHI Nate Brooks CB MICH CIN

LV @ SEA Seth Williams WR DC LV

Nate Brooks, CB-Enters his second season with Cincinnati after an All-UFL performance with the Michigan Panthers in 2024. Brooks had 36 tackles, an interception, and 4 pass break ups that season and was part of the Birmingham Stallions championship in 2023.

Seth Williams, WR-Signed by the D.C. Defenders in May, Williams collected eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in two regular season games. In the postseason, Williams totaled three receptions for 107 yards including a 42-yard touchdown in the XFL Conference Championship against the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Jack of all Trades: Williams was a state medalist in the long jump and high jump, an all-state honoree in basketball and won every team bowling event while at Bryant High School, which is located less than 10 miles from Tuscaloosa. Williams grew up an Alabama fan but played collegiately at SEC rival Auburn.

