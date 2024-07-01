UFL Player Showcases Begin July 12

Arlington, TX - United Football League player showcases will begin on July 12. The showcases are for prospective football players looking for a chance to exhibit their skills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors.

Position players will be evaluated based on performance for potential free agent opportunities with UFL teams at these six events. Specialists will also have two opportunities to show their skills at separate events.

The first showcase of the summer will be at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis, on July 12.

Additional showcases will be held throughout the summer and into the fall in Washington D.C. (July 14), Atlanta (July 26), Houston (July 28), Orlando (September 29), and San Diego (October 20). Additional information on each of the showcases can be found below.

UFL SUMMER SERIES SHOWCASE LOCATIONS AND DATES:

UFL St. Louis Showcase

Friday, July 12, 2024

Missouri Baptist University, Creve Coeur, Mo.

UFL Washington D.C. Showcase

Sunday, July 14, 2024

University of Maryland, College Park, Md.

UFL Atlanta Showcase

Friday, July 26, 2024

Carlton J. Kell Stadium, Marietta, Ga.

UFL Houston Showcase

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Houston Christian University

UFL Orlando Showcase

Sunday, September 29, 2024

Celebration High School, Celebration, Fla.

UFL San Diego Showcase

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Maranatha Christian School, San Diego, Calif.

Registration is now open at www.showcases.theufl.com

Prospective specialists (kickers, punters, snappers) will be able to participate in the following events:

- Novak Kicking & Consulting, October 19, 2024, at Maranatha Christian School in San Diego, California. Register at nicknovak.com. Upon acceptance, formal invitations will be issued.

- John Carney Showcase, December 7, 2024, in San Diego, California. Specialists interested in participating may visit carneycoaching.com/ufl to sign up for email updates.

