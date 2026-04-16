UFL Overtime Rules Update

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video







VP of Officiating Dean Blandino provides and update on the UFL Overtime Rules #UFL







United Football League Stories from April 16, 2026

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

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