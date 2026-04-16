UFL Adds Cricket Wireless to Sponsorship Roster for 2026 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) today announced Cricket Wireless as a new brand sponsor for the 2026 season. Cricket Wireless joins an impressive roster of sponsors this year, including adidas, Big Game, BODYARMOR, DraftKings, Dynasty Financial Partners, Harry Schein, JUNKLESS, New Era®, NOBULL, Progressive, and Teremana.

Cricket's sponsorship with the UFL reflects a shared focus on connectivity, innovation, and enhancing the fan experience, on and off the field.

The program will feature national UFL assets, including IP & content rights, broadcast-visible signage, social media integration, and in-stadium promotions. Cricket will also engage with UFL fans at the local level through ticket giveaways and in-store appearances by players and team mascots.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cricket to our expanding list of brands who are doubling down on the excitement and long-term success of the UFL," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "With nearly 5,000 stores across 50 states, they are the ideal sponsor to amplify promotion of the league and give fans an amazing UFL experience."

"With the UFL's momentum growing, this spring is the right time for Cricket to kick off this sponsorship," said Cricket Wireless CMO Wendy Martin. "Fans care about staying connected in the moments that matter on game day and beyond. We're proud to bring value and experiences that help fans share the action and stay close to the game."







United Football League Stories from April 16, 2026

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