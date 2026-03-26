Ufl Kickoff Rule Refined

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video


We've already reimagined the kickoff rule, now... It's time to refine it. Why? Because we can't say no to more action, more excitement.

#ufl #football #rules

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United Football League Stories from March 26, 2026


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