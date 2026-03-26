UFL Announces FAST Partners for 2026 Season

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced five companies that it will work with throughout the upcoming 2026 spring football season as part of the second cohort of its innovation program, FAST - Football Advancement through Sports Technology.

"The UFL remains committed to working with like-minded partners and technologies that can fuel and enrich the game of football through the FAST program," said Scott Harniman, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Media, UFL. "All of the companies selected in the 2026 cohort offer unique innovations that can add value to the game for coaches, athletes, officials, and even fans."

Launched in 2025, FAST is the UFL's technology-focused innovation division. Designed to advance the game of football, the program works with both established and emerging sports media and technology companies to test and launch innovations and services that will improve the sport.

The FAST program will focus on five key emerging areas for the 2026 season by teaming up with the following partners, who were selected to work with the league on six-month research and development projects. This year's lineup includes:

EA SPORTS

Povora

The 33rd Team

Riddell

Vokol

Based at UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, where training camps and regular season practices are held for all eight UFL teams, FAST provides its technology partners with access to over 600 players and coaches for testing and development. In addition, it gives those partners executive guidance, football-specific expertise, operational support, and experimentation.

Each company will participate in the UFL Tech Showcase taking place at the host city of the 2026 UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 13. The site of the championship will be announced at a future date.







United Football League Stories from March 26, 2026

UFL Announces FAST Partners for 2026 Season - UFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.