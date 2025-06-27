UFL Announces NFL Signings for June 27

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced two more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams this week. As of today, 11 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players:

UFL TEAM POS NAME NFL TEAM

DC Defenders OT Yasir Durant New England Patriots

Houston Roughnecks TE Geor'Quarius Spivey Kansas City Chiefs

