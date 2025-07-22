UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 22

July 22, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced three more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams this week. As of today, 15 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players:

UFL TEAM POS NAME NFL TEAM

Arlington Renegades NT Kyron Barrs Arizona Cardinals

Memphis Showboats QB Dresser Winn Los Angeles Rams

San Antonio Brahmas DT Jacob Sykes Philadelphia Eagles

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.







