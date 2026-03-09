UFL and National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches Announce Third Year of Fellowship Program

ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League (UFL) and the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) today announced the third year of its partnership for the upcoming 2026 UFL season, which extends opportunities to football coaches through professional development and direct access to the league's professional football operations.

Created in 2024, the UFL-NCMFC Fellowship Program continues to grow in both impact and demand after being founded as a new pathway for minority coaches to gain critical experience in professional football. The 2026 program drew more than 200 applicants, reflecting significant growth in returning markets, new interest in new UFL cities, and increased prestige for the program. Selected fellows will integrate directly within the UFL through its eight teams, by participating in meetings, practices, player evaluation, and game-day preparation throughout the season.

"The UFL is proud to continue its partnership with the NCMFC as we seek to mentor and develop coaches, who desire to raise their game to a new level," said David Dykeman, Senior Vice President of Football Operations & Chief of Staff, UFL. "This fellowship program is the cornerstone of our commitment to deliver meaningful development opportunities that will have a positive impact on the game at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels."

The partnership between the UFL and NCMFC was recently recognized at the 2026 Coalition Conference, where the UFL received the 2026 Coalition Advocacy Award presented by the Hurts Foundation for its sustained commitment to advancing opportunity within professional football.

"The mission of the NCMFC is to prepare, promote, and produce minority football coaches," said Mike Locksley, President and Founder of NCMFC. "Year Three of this partnership with the UFL represents sustained commitment and real progress. Over 200 applicants pursued this opportunity - a testament to both the demand for access and the credibility of the program."

The 11 UFL-NCMFC Coaching Fellows for the 2026 season include:

Birmingham Stallions - Markus Cook (Williamson High School, Mobile, Alabama)

Markus Cook has served as offensive coordinator at Williamson High School, helping the team to a historic 13-1 season and 5A state semifinal appearance as the team averaged 47 points per game. A former All-American offensive lineman at Jackson State University, Cook previously served as head coach and offensive coordinator at Vigor High School, helping lead the program to a 4A State Championship while developing multiple Division 1 athletes.

Columbus Aviators - Brendan McNeill (Ohio State University, Columbus, OH)

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Brendan McNeill is a member of the coaching staff for the Ohio State University Club Football team, where he works with the defensive line. Since joining the staff in 2023, the team's defensive linemen have earned multiple All-American honors. In recent seasons he has taken on added responsibilities, including recruiting coordinator and special teams coordinator, contributing to the development of several award-winning defensive players and helping Ohio State win the NCAA National Championship in 2024. He was voted Assistant Coach of the Year by Ohio State players following the 2023 season.

Columbus Aviators - Terrance Sims (Bradford Academy, Southfield, MI)

Terrance Sims currently coaches at Bradford Academy. He returns to the UFL Fellowship Program after previously working with the UFL's Michigan Panthers during last year's fellowship cycle. His return reflects the program's impact and the UFL's continued confidence in his professional trajectory.

Dallas Renegades - Anthony Weeden (Westwood High School, Palestine, TX)

Anthony Weeden serves as offensive coordinator at Westwood High School, directing one of Texas' most explosive offenses in 2025, which averaged 44.6 points per game while advancing to the second round of the UIL State Playoffs. Previously, he was the offensive coordinator at Campbell University where he led nationally efficient offenses and developed All-American talent, ranking among FCS leaders in red zone efficiency and quarterback completion percentage.

DC Defenders - Marcus Mayo (Broad Run High School, Ashburn, VA)

Marcus Mayo is the quarterbacks coach at Broad Run High School, bringing 20 years of coaching experience spanning high school, college, and professional environments. With his prior experience in XFL and Indoor Football League training camps, Mayo has also distinguished himself as a published author of "Mindful Quarterbacking" and founder of the Run & Shoot Coaches Association, integrating mental performance with tactical development.

Houston Gamblers - Matthew Puente (Milby High School, Houston, TX)

Matthew Puente serves as the head coach at Milby High School in Houston. He brings 16 years of coaching experience and strong Houston community ties. A University of Texas graduate with a master's degree in Coaching and Athletic Administration, Puente has progressed through multiple roles within Houston ISD and remains committed to student-athletic development and academic leadership.

Louisville Kings - LaQuentin Taylor (Ridgeland High School, Rossville, GA)

LaQuentin Taylor is the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and recruiting coordinator at Ridgeland High School. He previously served as special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at LaGrange College, where he coordinated the special teams while also managing recruiting territories across Georgia and Florida. Earlier in his career, Taylor was head coach at South Lake High School. He has earned multiple coaching honors during his career, including the 2021 FACA District 8 6A Coach of the Year Award.

Louisville Kings - Moe Owens (Christian Academy of Louisville, Louisville, KY)

A former Western Kentucky University standout, Moe Owens currently coaches at Christian Academy of Louisville. He has been part of eight consecutive state championship appearances across two elite Kentucky programs, winning five state titles. Across multiple elite Kentucky programs, Owens has built a reputation for championship culture and defensive back development.

Orlando Storm - Marlando Stiles (Horizon High School, Winter Garden, FL)

Marlando Stiles coaches at Horizon High School where he has brought 21 years of leadership in the United States Navy into the football world. A Soldiers to Sidelines certified coach, he has participated in professional development initiatives with NFL organizations and has emphasized discipline, resiliency, and athletic-centered leadership throughout his coaching career.

Orlando Storm - Carl White Jr. (Winter Haven High School, Winter Haven, FL)

With 15 years of coaching experience across high school and college football, Carl White Jr. is the current head coach at Winter Haven High School. He previously was the head coach at Carson-Newman University. He is widely respected for his mentorship, program building skills, and leadership development.

St. Louis Battlehawks - Henry Banks II (Webster Groves High School, Webster Groves, MO)

Henry Banks II currently serves as special teams coordinator and running backs coach at Webster Groves High School. Selected for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy in 2025, Banks gained direct NFL exposure in practice scripting and situational football. His disciplined preparation and situational expertise align well with professional operations.







