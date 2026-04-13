Turn It Up: NSL Ignites Season 2 with 'Built to Thrill'

Published on April 13, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







TORONTO - The Northern Super League (NSL) today officially introduced BUILT TO THRILL, the defining multi-platform campaign for the league's highly anticipated second season.

Anchored by a bold, modern identity and a groundbreaking musical collaboration, the campaign captures the intensity, emotional payoff, and championship pressure of elite professional women's soccer.

New Anthem for the North The campaign is driven by the original track " Victory" written and performed by Halifax Tides FC striker Tiffany Cameron, aka Tiff, and featuring Jah'Mila, the Juno-nominated reggae singer hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, who now calls Nova Scotia home. The collaboration reflects the multifaceted talent of Northern Super League athletes, whose creativity and ambition extend well beyond the pitch. More than a soundtrack, the song sets the emotional tone for the season - carrying the intensity, confidence and ambition that define the league.

"Victory is about mindset as much as momentum," said Tiff. "This league is filled with players who have committed their lives to the sport and work hard every day to show why the NSL is a league to look out for and invest in. I wanted the song to be fun, catchy, upbeat and most importantly highlight the power of keeping a positive mindset and being a good example for the younger generation."

Vivid Visual Storytelling

BUILT TO THRILL is designed to stop the scroll. By pairing heroic athlete imagery with a high-contrast, vivid design system, the campaign turns every asset into a statement piece. Accentuated by the NSL's gold-standard symbols, this visual identity is built for the future of the game--engineered to live loud across broadcast, social, and stadium gates. The campaign was executive produced by Kelly Shouldice, with the original concept developed in-house, and brought to life by a team led creatively by Laura Rizzo, with cinematography from Devon Burns, camera and editing by Caleb Snider, photography by Aaron Cobb, and production support and additional behind-the-scenes content by Andrew Mahon. "At a moment when people are craving optimism and belief, BUILT TO THRILL uses heroic athlete storytelling and vibrant imagery to celebrate excellence, ambition, and the power of women's sport to command the national spotlight," said Kelly Shouldice, Vice President of Brand and Content for the Northern Super League.

Chasing the Cup The launch comes as the NSL prepares for its second season kickoff on April 24, supported by increased national broadcast exposure and a growing roster of league partnerships. The campaign establishes the emotional throughline for the 2026 season, tracking the journey from opening night through the playoff race and the ultimate chase for the Diana B. Matheson Cup on November 14.

The campaign will roll out nationally across broadcast, digital, and social platforms beginning April 13, 2026.







Northern Super League Stories from April 13, 2026

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