Trace Hatfield Returns for 2019 Season

February 6, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release





CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - With Opening Night 113 days away, the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, announce the signing of infielder Trace Hatfield, a returner from last season's team that went 34-26 and made a trip to the Prospect League playoffs.

Hatfield, from Fredericktown, Ohio, played in 48 games last summer for the Paints, including three in the East Division Championship Series, where he was one of the Paints' top offensive performers. Overall, he hit .241 with 13 doubles, one home run and 21 RBIs. Throughout his last 11 games, Hatfield raised his offensive game, hitting .275 with six doubles and six RBIs.

Defensively, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Hatfield can play multiple positions. Last summer, he played 24 games at third base, 14 in the outfield, six at second and three at shortstop.

Now a sophomore at the University of Toledo, Hatfield looks to build on a strong freshman year in 2018. Last spring, he was named MAC Player of the Week once and hit .286 in 52 games (49 starts) between third, first and second base. Hatfield collected 55 hits, which ranked third-best for the Rockets, tied for the team lead with 14 doubles, hit two home runs and drove in 21.

Hatfield joins Toledo teammate Nate Haugh on the 2019 Paints roster. He also joins Taylor Perrett and Dudley Taw as players returning from Chillicothe's team a season ago.

At Fredericktown High School, Hatfield was a dual-sport athlete, playing baseball and basketball. He was named First-Team All-Conference, Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-District and First-Team All-Ohio.

Hatfield is majoring in biomedical engineering at Toledo.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. The Paints regularly lead the Prospect League in attendance with an average of nearly 2,000 fans per game and are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country. Advertising and season ticket information is available by calling (740) 773-TEAM.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from February 6, 2019

Trace Hatfield Returns for 2019 Season - Chillicothe Paints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.