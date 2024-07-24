Top Four Nominees: 2024 S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award

DALLAS - Major League Rugby (MLR) has announced four athletes as finalists for the S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award. Ben Lesage (New England), Harley Wheeler (NOLA), Calixto Martinez (Old Glory) and Jeremiah Noaese (Utah) were selected as finalists from a list of 12 nominees.

The S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award honors the player who shows remarkable passion, excellence, and integrity on and off the field. First introduced in 2022, the annual award is presented to an athlete who seeks to inspire action among his peers, shows strength in character, comes to the aid of those less fortunate, and thoroughly embraces the core values of rugby, all while displaying solidarity, dignity, and respect.

"On and off the field, these players showcase the best of our sport and the character and passion to make a difference in their communities," said Nic Benson, CEO of MLR. "By giving back to their communities, helping those in need and treating others with respect and empathy, they embody the spirit of S. Marcus Calloway and demonstrate what it means to be a servant leader. Being named a finalist is a fitting tribute to who they are as young men and their dedication to their team as part of the local community."

Lesage is a leader of community outreach with the Free Jacks, including volunteer work with the Prison Book Program, which curates reading lists and supplies books to the incarcerated, and Operation Sock Drop, which collects socks for non-profits. In addition to his passion and discipline on the pitch, Lesage won an Award of Merit from the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs for his work with Rose's Bounty, a food pantry that benefits veterans and his non-profit choice.

Wheeler not only contributed to NOLA Gold's efforts on the pitch, but he also coached East Jefferson High School (LA)'s inaugural rugby team. He chose the National Breast Cancer Foundation as his non-profit choice, which complements his community efforts, including reading to children at schools and mentoring special needs athletes. Known for his infectious smile, Wheeler raised money for the National Veteran Wheelchair Games and shaved his head for children fighting childhood cancers in a show of support.

A former Canadian Coast Guard member and British Columbia wildland firefighter, Martinez's love for the outdoors and his country is evident with his non-profit choice of the Canadian Red Cross for Wildfire Relief Funds. The youth rugby coach works in a community garden in his hometown and helped as an individual with a disability adjust to a regular life as a community connector. Martinez, a constant learner, stays up to date with his education to serve others, as he serves DC on and off the pitch.

Noaese made the most of his rehabilitation from a season-ending injury to serve others in the Utah community. The Tacoma, WA, native spent a large portion of time at Primary Children's Hospital, and he made an effort to visit schools to grow the presence of his sport and his team. Through youth clinics, Noaese taught the idea of respect to students, and he seeks to help The Lux Mundi Foundation as his non-profit choice

MLR created the award in honor of S. Marcus Calloway, the late founder of Rugby ATL remembered for his service to his community, league and sport. Each year, every team nominates one player, and the award-winner is selected by a panel consisting of Benson, Calloway's widow, Clea, and a close family friend.

In addition to the four finalists, nominees included Jake Turnbull (Anthem), Charlie Abel (Chicago), Sam Golla (Dallas), Siaosi Mahoni (Houston), Rick Rose (Miami), Jason Damm (Los Angeles), Mikey Te'o (San Diego) and Daniel Kriel (Seattle). The winner of this year's award will be announced during the MLR Championship on August 4.

