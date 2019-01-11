NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Toledo RHP Nate Haugh Joins Paints Roster

January 11, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - With the season opener 139 days away, the Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, added to their pitching staff with the signing of University of Toledo junior right-hander Nate Haugh.

Haugh is a 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Waterville, Ohio and is studying construction engineering technology at Toledo.

As a freshman in 2017, Haugh appeared in 15 games out of the bullpen for Toledo, earned two wins and a save, and struck out 21 batters over 25 2/3 innings. As a sophomore last spring, he made team-high 23 appearances from the bullpen and earned two wins and a team-high five saves. Haugh struck out 35 batters over 38 1/3 innings and compiled a 3.29 ERA.

Haugh and the Paints open the 2019 season at home Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against Champion City at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country. Draft beer will also be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. Ticket and advertising information is available at www.chillicothepaints.com or by calling (740) 773-TEAM.

