Together, We're Unlimited - a WNBA X WICKED on Broadway Collaboration

Published on November 6, 2025







In a spellbinding collaboration between the WNBA and WICKED on Broadway, Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson and Lencia Kebede - the first Black actress to play Elphaba full-time on Broadway - explore the dualities between their high-stakes spotlights: the basketball court and Broadway.

Whether it's the roar of a packed arena, or the hush before a curtain rises, both women come together to reflect on what it means not just to perform, but to defy gravity.

From the locker room to backstage, this is a celebration of craft, courage, and connection - where together, Dolson and Kebede become unlimited.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here







November 6, 2025

