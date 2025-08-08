Tim Hortons©, the PWHL and Barbie© Team up on New Hockey Dolls in Collaboration with Superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin

August 8, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release









TORONTO - She shoots, she scores, she supports!

Tim Hortons, the PWHL and Mattel, Inc. announced today the launch of new Barbie© Tim Hortons© PWHL© Dolls, which will be available starting Aug. 11 at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and online now at TimShop.ca and PWHL Shops. As part of a shared commitment to increasing access for girls in hockey, Tim Hortons will donate $5 CAD to the Grindstone Foundation for every Barbie© Tim Hortons© PWHL© Doll sold in participating restaurants and TimShop.ca, and the PWHL will match this with a $5 CAD donation for each doll bought through its online store.

As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie is continuing to empower young children to unlock their limitless potential. Studies show that girls who are involved in team sports are more likely to believe they are smart enough for their dream career, have high opinions on their abilities and competencies, increased leadership aspirations and enjoy higher levels of self-confidence.[1]

The two Barbie© Tim Hortons© PWHL© Dolls are inspired by members of Team Barbie and PWHL superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin, who were recognized as Barbie role models in 2020 for being trailblazers on the ice and breaking down barriers for women in hockey. Each Barbie doll comes with a Tim Hortons PWHL hockey jersey, hockey stick, helmet and skates and can be purchased for $34.99 CAD.

There are more ways for fans to celebrate the launch of the Barbie© Tim Hortons© PWHL© Dolls, including:

Tims Rewards members who purchase a Barbie© Tim Hortons© PWHL© Doll from a Tims restaurant will also be entered for a chance to win an exclusive PWHL game day experience. For more details and contest information, visit timhortons.ca/hockey-barbie.

Starting Aug. 11, the Barbie PWHL Donut - a yeast ring donut dipped in white icing and topped with pink sprinkles - and Barbie Pineapple Dragon Fruit Quenchers will also be available at participating Tims restaurants.

The Tims Barbie© Hoodie is available at TimShop.ca.

QUOTES

"Tim Hortons is incredibly proud of our hockey leadership in Canada including how our local restaurant owners collectively support 100,000 youth players in communities across the country every year through Timbits Hockey. We're thrilled to be partnering with Barbie, Sarah Nurse, Marie-Philip Poulin and the PWHL on the new Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls and we're proud that each doll sold at a Tims restaurant and at the PWHL Shop will result in a donation to the Grindstone Award Foundation to help break down financial barriers for girls who want to play the sport."

Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of hockey players by bringing these Barbie dolls to life in partnership with Tim Hortons and the PWHL. Barbie has a long-standing partnership with Tim Hortons, built on a shared commitment of inspiring young hockey players. Now, with Barbie as an official partner of the PWHL in Canada since its inaugural season, it was a natural next step to bring together brands with a common goal. These Barbie dolls reflect our commitment to championing the belief that a girl can be anything she wants to be - including a hockey player - in and outside of the playroom."

Tara George, General Manager at Mattel Canada

"We've heard from fans across the league that they're eager to see Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls, making this collaboration with Tim Hortons and Barbie an ideal fit. We're especially proud that this initiative also makes a meaningful impact, as the Grindstone Foundation continues to transform the lives of girls across Canada by helping to remove barriers and create more opportunities for the next generation of players."

Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at the PWHL

"We're incredibly grateful to Tim Hortons and the PWHL for their generous support, and for teaming up with Mattel to champion the growth of girls' hockey across Canada. As a national charity, we're proud to partner with organizations that not only support gender equality in sport, but understand that when girls are given the chance to play hockey, they gain confidence, build resilience, and grow into future leaders. This collaboration will help more girls access the game and discover all that Grindstone has to offer."

Danielle Bell, President of the Grindstone Award Foundation

Rules apply. No purchase necessary. Open to 13+ (14+ in Quebec) residents of Canada only. Full rules and entry details at https://www.timhortons.ca/hockey-barbie. © Tim Hortons, 2025.

