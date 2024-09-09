Three Former Northwoods League Players Debut in MLB

Rochester, Minn. - Three former Northwoods League players made their Major League debuts on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Billy Cook is the 370th former player to debut, Isaac Collins is the 371st and Lake Bachar is the 372nd.

Cook, who played collegiately at Pepperdine University, played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2018 and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in 2020. He was drafted in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

In 2018 with Thunder Bay, he played in 62 games and hit .300 with four home runs, four triples, and 20 doubles. He drove in 39 and stole 16 bases. During the 2020 season Cook appeared in 20 games with the Rafters and hit .259 with six home runs, 20 RBI, and 21 runs scored. Over four Minor League seasons he was hitting .251 with 62 home runs, 90 stolen bases, and 249 RBI across 377 games.

Collins played for the Duluth Huskies in 2017. He was drafted, out of Creighton University, in the 9th round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies.

In 2017 in Duluth, Collins played in 52 games and had 12 doubles, eight stolen bases, and 35 runs scored. He hit .287 and drove in 29. In five Minor League seasons, Collins played in 452 games and was hitting .266 with 38 home runs, 109 stolen bases, and 309 runs scored.

Lake Bachar pitched for the Lakeshore Chinooks in 2015. In the 2016 MLB draft he was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 5th round out of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Bachar appeared in 12 games with Lakeshore and was 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA. He struck out 63 batters in 65.2 innings. In seven Minor League seasons he appeared in 196 games and was 36-23 with a 4.05 ERA. He struck out 499 batters in 513.2 innings and had 14 saves.

In their Major League debuts Cook went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBI, Collins was 1 for 2 with a stolen base, and Bachar pitched 1.0 innings with three strikeouts.

