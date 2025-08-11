This Week's Showstoppers.: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 23 Nominees

Clever team combinations and individual brilliance! Cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Goal of the Week, presented by SELECT, below. Voting runs through Thursday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.







