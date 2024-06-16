THIS GAME GOT HEATED...: California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas Full Game Highlights

June 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

After a back-and-forth battle, the New York Atlas put on a SHOW in the second half, scoring 12 points in the second half. Jeff Teat (8P) and Connor Shellenberger (7P) combined for 15 points.

