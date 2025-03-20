Premier Lacrosse League Names Anthony Kelly Head Coach of California Redwoods

March 20, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

California Redwoods News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced Anthony Kelly has been named Head Coach of the California Redwoods.

"Anthony Kelly is the right leader for the California Redwoods. His experience, deep knowledge of the pro game, and proven success as both a player and coach set him apart," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "With a decade-long All-Star career in Major League Lacrosse, three seasons in the National Lacrosse League, and two Team USA Indoor appearances, Kelly knows what it takes to win at the highest level. His leadership, strategic mind, and ability to inspire players will push the Redwoods to new heights in the PLL."

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony Kelly to the California Redwoods," said General Manager Joe Spallina. "Anthony has a rich history of success in professional lacrosse and is an incredible leader. As we construct a championship roster, Coach Kelly is the perfect hire to return the Redwoods to the top of the PLL."

Kelly brings more than 20 years of professional, international, and collegiate leadership experience to the Redwoods. A six-time professional lacrosse All-Star and 2014 MLL Champion with the Denver Outlaws, Kelly remains ranked second all-time in faceoff wins, and won bronze medals with the US Men's National Indoor Team at the 2007 and 2019 World Games.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to accept the head coaching position for the California Redwoods," said Anthony Kelly. "The chance to lead this talented group of athletes in the Premier Lacrosse League is a dream come true. I'm energized by their passion and potential, and am eager to build a culture of unwavering belief in one another, backed by a relentless competitive spirit. Thank you to Mike and Paul Rabil, Joe Spallina, and the PLL Front Office for this opportunity to contribute to the continued success and growth of professional lacrosse."

The California Redwoods' 2025 season will kick off May 30 in Albany, NY when they face the Denver Outlaws. The Redwoods will return to Torero Stadium for their 2025 homecoming weekend June 27-28. To view the Redwoods schedule and purchase tickets, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.